The global infrared camera market is expected to reach US$ 11.54 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 7.60%, over the period 2020-2024.



Factors such as increasing adoption for security & surveillance, growing penetration of consumer electronics, surging preference of autonomous vehicles, expanding urbanization and upsurge in economic growth are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by the high cost associated with initial acquisition and maintenance, lack of accuracy in infrared camera functionality and stringent import and export regulations. A few notable trends may include rising applications in the healthcare sector, technological innovations, growing miniaturization of products and escalating usage of infrared cameras for SWIR.

The global infrared camera market can be categorized on the basis of technology, application and material. Depending on the technology, the global infrared camera market can broadly be divided into uncooled and cooled infrared cameras. In terms of application, the global infrared camera market can be categorized into military & defense, industrial, commercial, medical imaging and other. Whereas, on the basis of material, the global infrared camera market can be segmented into germanium, silicon, zinc selenide and sapphire.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to growing demand for infrared cameras for monitoring and inspection of commercial and residential buildings, gradually decreasing costs of infrared cameras, the rapid development of high-speed infrared cameras, accelerating economic growth and expanding urbanization. The Asia Pacific represents the second-largest infrared camera market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels due to increasing defense spending and rising demand for infrared cameras by the regional developing economies such as India, Japan and China.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infrared camera market segmented on the basis of technology, application and material.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Raytheon Technologies Corp., Leonardo S.p.A., Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corp.), FLIR Systems, Inc., Canon, Inc (Axis Communications AB) and Hanwha Corporation (Hanwha Techwin) are also presented in detail.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Impact on Healthcare Sector

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Supply Chain Challenges

2.5 Demand Surge for Infrared Cameras

2.6 Regional Scenario

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.2 Global Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Infrared Camera Market by Technology

3.3.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Camera Market by Application

3.3.4 Global Commercial Uncooled Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Commercial Uncooled Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Military Uncooled Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Military Uncooled Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Uncooled Infrared Camera Market by Volume

3.3.9 Global Uncooled Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Volume

3.3.10 Global Uncooled Infrared Camera Market Volume by Application

3.3.11 Global Commercial Uncooled Infrared Camera Market by Volume

3.3.12 Global Commercial Uncooled Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Volume

3.3.13 Global Military Uncooled Infrared Camera Market by Volume

3.3.14 Global Military Uncooled Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Volume

3.3.15 Global Cooled Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.3.16 Global Cooled Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Infrared Camera Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Military & Defense Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Military & Defense Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Industrial Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Industrial Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Commercial Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Commercial Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Medical Imaging Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Medical Imaging Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Infrared Camera Market by Material

3.5.1 Global Germanium Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Germanium Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Silicon Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Silicon Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 Global Zinc Selenide Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.5.6 Global Zinc Selenide Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.5.7 Global Sapphire Infrared Camera Market by Value

3.5.8 Global Sapphire Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Infrared Camera Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Infrared Camera Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Camera Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Infrared Camera Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Infrared Camera Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Infrared Camera Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption for Security & Surveillance

5.1.2 Growing Penetration of Consumer Electronics

5.1.3 Surging Preference of Autonomous Vehicles

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Upsurge in Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Applications in Healthcare Sector

5.2.2 Technological Innovations

5.2.3 Growing Miniaturization of Products

5.2.4 Escalating Usage of Infrared Cameras for SWIR

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost Associated with Initial Acquisition and Maintenance

5.3.2 Lack of Accuracy in IR Camera Functionality

5.3.3 Stringent Import and Export Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Leonardo S.p.A.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corp.)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 FLIR Systems, Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Canon, Inc. (Axis Communications AB)

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Hanwha Corporation (Hanwha Techwin)

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

