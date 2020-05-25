CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 25 is International Missing Children Day, a day that is marked around the world to remember children who are missing and those who have been found.



The Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC), uses this day to draw attention to cases of missing children across Canada, with a solemn reminder that children everywhere deserve to feel safe each day of the year.

This year especially, the Coronavirus pandemic is challenging our communities in ways we could never have imagined, and it's leaving vulnerable children and youth at greater risk than ever before.

"Our children deserve safe communities where they can grow and thrive. Today reminds us that we must work together to find our missing children and protect them from future harm," said Amanda Pick, CEO of the Missing Children Society of Canada.

MCSC has been engaged in the search for missing children and supporting their families since 1986. The organization has evolved from one distributing posters to find a missing child, to one embracing the latest technology to help police in the search for that child.

Last year, MCSC released the web app MCSC rescu, which is updated continually by police from across Canada with critical cases of missing children. It allows members of the public to access case information based on geography and to submit tips directly to police.

It was 1983 when U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children's Day. In 2001, May 25 was officially recognized as International Missing Children's Day, thanks to a joint effort between the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, Missing Children Europe and the European Commission. The forget-me-not flower was recognized as its emblem.

The Missing Children Society of Canada urges everyone to join in the search for missing children. Access MCSC rescu to see cases of missing children and please leave a tip for police if you know something. Sign up to receive SMS messages about missing children in your area to help keep children in your community safe.

For more information, or a comment on Missing Children's Day, call Amanda Pick at 403-510-6942.