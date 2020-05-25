OSLO, Norway, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera, one of the world’s major browser developers, launched Opera Mini 50 today. In this major upgrade to its Android version, the popular browser has fully revamped its user interface to allow for more personal and intuitive interactions with the most loved features. Opera Mini is a small, fast and powerful browser with unique features such as data compression, a download manager with offline file sharing capabilities, and a built-in ad-blocker.



Opera Mini is the browser of choice by more than 100 million monthly Android users who chose it over pre-installed browsers on smartphones. The new Opera Mini is available for download in Google Play Store .

Reducing the connectivity gap across Africa in 2020

Opera Mini is extremely popular across the African continent where it has challenged the status quo of expensive mobile data with its unique data compression capabilities.

This year, Opera partnered up with major internet service providers in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Zambia. Through these partnerships, Opera has given free browsing capped at 50 MB every day, to millions of Opera Mini and Opera News users on those networks.

“We are working with MTN, Airtel, AirtelTigo and Safaricom in selected markets as they are the major internet service providers locally,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile Browsers at Opera. “We are making online content and news more accessible for everyone and reduce the digital divide, especially now when online information is vital.”

