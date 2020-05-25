Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The active packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% to reach US$30.145 billion by 2025, from US$20.386 billion in 2019. Active packaging is aimed at improving the performance of the package by infusing subsidiary constituents to the package (material or space). This emerging packaging system ensures that the food remains fresh and free from contamination.



This package also provides information with respect to temperature, theft or counterfeiting of the product. The active or intelligent package can also pass shelf-life related information to the consumer to enable him to make an informed decision. By packaging technology, Oxygen scavenger is expected to hold around 40% share (as per 2018) of the Active Packaging Market which is employed mainly in Energy and Power, Petrochemicals, Pulp and Paper and Water Treatment Applications. Moisture controllers account for the second share. Desiccant is a major product used in the packaging of consumer electronics to control moisture which might destroy them.



Rising disposable income is driving the growth of packaged goods. Besides the food and beverage segment, the healthcare sector is also booming with technological advancements happening across the globe. With the rising complexity of the products to be stored or transported to distant places while maintaining its integrity, the market for active package is estimated to elevate throughout the forecast period. Another trend following the changing consumer lifestyles is the robustness of E-commerce platforms which have to deliver the goods right at the doorstep of the consumer. These companies have to maintain the track record of the goods until it reaches the customer safely. Active Packaging can fulfill such needs of e-commerce suppliers.



A major reason for the growing demand for active packaging is growing health-related concerns. The growing geriatric population, increasing number of chronic diseases and rising demand for OTC drugs are augmenting the growth of the Healthcare segment. Owing to strict regulations in packaging the pharmaceutical products, the investments in active packaging solutions are rising.



Also, growing dependence over packaged or ready-to-eat foods is driving the demand for active packaging to provide sustainable solutions to the rising demands. The beverage industry incorporating bottled water, pouches for drinks, among others is also expected to positively impact this market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to provide rapid growth opportunities.



The Asia Pacific region, with India, Australia, China, and Japan, is expected to witness extensive growth opportunities for Active Packaging Market due to expanding applications of this type of packaging in line with rapid urbanization and rising health concerns. India and China mainly use active packaging solutions in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient packaging.



The American region is estimated to hold a significant share of the active packaging sales due to the presence of major players in that region, even though the market is still developing robust systems, while in Europe, due to stringent regulations regarding food safety and security, technological advancements and increasing number of retail chains might be fueling the growth of this market. The rising number of diseases and viruses throughout different regions is expected to boost the demand for this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Active Packaging Market Analysis, by Packaging technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oxygen Scavengers

5.3. Moisture Controllers

5.4. Antimicrobial Agents

5.5. UV Blocking

5.6. Temperature Indicators

5.7. Others



6. Active Packaging Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food

6.3. Beverages

6.4. Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

6.5. Electronic Products

6.6. Consumer Care

6.7. Others



7. Active Packaging Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Active Packaging Market, By Packaging Technology, 2019 to 2025

7.2.2. North America Active Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. United States

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America Active Packaging Market, By Packaging Technology, 2019 to 2025

7.3.2. South America Active Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Active Packaging Market, By Packaging Technology, 2019 to 2025

7.4.2. Europe Active Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. UK

7.4.3.2. Germany

7.4.3.3. France

7.4.3.4. Others

7.5. The Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. The Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market, By Packaging Technology, 2019 to 2025

7.5.2. The Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. United Arab Emirates

7.5.3.3. Israel

7.5.3.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Active Packaging Market, By Packaging Technology, 2019 to 2025

7.6.2. Asia Pacific Active Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. Japan

7.6.3.2. China

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. BASF SE

9.2. DuPont

9.3. Amcor Ltd.

9.4. MicrobeGuard Corporation

9.5. Sealed Air Corporation

9.6. Dessicare Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwknu1

