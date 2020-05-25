Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioceramics Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bioceramics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.54% during the forecast period. Bioceramics are ceramic materials that can replace hard tissues of the body such as bone or teeth. Some of the examples of Bioceramics are, inter-alia, Alumina, Bio-active glass, and glass ceramics and calcium phosphates. They are bio-compatible materials, meaning they don't react negatively with the body's natural and cellular system. They are used for dental or medical surgeries like artificial replacements of knee, elbow, wrist, and shoulder, among others. But there are certain downsides associated with the use of bioceramics. They are difficult to fabricate and have low tensile strength or resilience.



The different materials used as Bioceramics are classified as Bioinert, Bioactive and Bioresorbable. Bioinert Biomaterials once placed inside the body experience minimal interaction with other tissues, examples of these are alumina, titanium, etc. Bioactive Biomaterials interact with soft tissues and other bones near the implanted one, examples are Bioglass and Glass-ceramic A-W. Bioresorbable Biomaterials get absorbed inside the body giving way to the generation of advancing issues, some examples of these are calcium oxide and calcium carbonate.



Advancements and Innovations in Medical Science and devices are expected to bring a positive change for this market. Besides, better access to healthcare facilities due to rising disposable incomes and the growing proximity of medical centers and hospitals might also bolster the growth of this market in the forecast period.



The increased inclination of people towards curing health-related issues like joint-pain is expected to augment the sales of Bioceramics in the forecast period. As for the younger population, the excessive consumption of sugary foods and beverages in conjunction with low nutrient intake which results in tooth cavities or decays and weak bones is also leading to more medical and dental implants using bioceramics. Further, rising incidents of chronic diseases and accidents resulting in fractures or injuries are also a major reason for the bolstering of the Bioceramics Market. A major constraint faced by people considering medical implants is the high cost associated with it. Also, the use of medical polymers as a substitute might hamper the sales of bioceramics.



Geographically, American and European regions are estimated to hold a majority share of this market due to hefty investments occurring in Research and Development in their Medical Sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Bioceramics Market Analysis by Material

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Alumina (Al2O3)

5.3. Zirconia (ZrO2)

5.4. Carbon

5.5. Bioglass and Glass Ceramics

5.6. Calcium Phosphate Ceramics

5.7. Calcium Sulphate

5.8. Composite



6. Bioceramics Market Analysis by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Orthopedic Implants

6.3. Dental Implants

6.4. Bio-medical

6.5. Cardiovascular

6.6. Others



7. Bioceramics Market Analysis By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bioinert

7.3. Bioactive

7.4. Bioabsorbable



8. Bioceramics Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Bioceramics Market, By Material, 2019 to 2025

8.2.2. North America Bioceramics Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.2.3. North America Bioceramics Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Bioceramics Market, By Material, 2019 to 2025

8.3.2. South America Bioceramics Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.3.3. South America Bioceramics Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Bioceramics Market, By Material, 2019 to 2025

8.4.2. Europe Bioceramics Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.4.3. Europe Bioceramics Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Others

8.5. The Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. The Middle East and Africa Bioceramics Market, By Material, 2019 to 2025

8.5.2. The Middle East and Africa Bioceramics Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.5.3. The Middle East and Africa Bioceramics Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.3. Israel

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Bioceramics Market, By Material, 2019 to 2025

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Bioceramics Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Bioceramics Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. CeramTec GmbH

10.2. Morgan Advanced Materials

10.3. DOCERAM Medical Ceramics

10.4. CoorsTek Medical LLC

10.5. CAM Bioceramics

10.6. Dentsply Sirona

10.7. Royal DSM

10.8. Kyocera Corporation



