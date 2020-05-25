Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global surgical robots market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the surgical robots market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the surgical robots market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the surgical robots market.
Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, companies' presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the surgical robots market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the surgical robots market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the surgical robots market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the surgical robots market. Key players operating in the surgical robots market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the surgical robots market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Surgical Robots Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
5. Key Insights
5.1. Regulatory Scenario, by Region/Globally
5.2. Funding
5.3. Robotics Mergers & Acquisitions
5.4. Pricing Assessment
5.5. Technological Advancements
5.6. Recent Developments (Product approval, Installation, Launch, Partnership/Agreement)
6. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments
6.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
6.2.1. Gynecological Surgery
6.2.2. Urological Surgery
6.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery
6.2.4. Neurosurgery
6.2.5. General Surgery
6.2.6. Others
6.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Application
7. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.1.1. Key Findings / Developments
7.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
7.2.1. Systems
7.2.2. Accessories & Consumables
7.2.3. Services
7.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Component
8. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.1.1. Key Findings / Developments
8.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
8.2.1. Hospitals
8.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by End-user
9. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Method
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.1.1. Key Findings / Developments
9.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027
9.2.1. Minimally Invasive
9.2.2. Open Surgery
9.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Method
10. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Region
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Latin America
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa
10.3. North America Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Region
11. North America Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Key Findings
11.2. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
11.2.1. Gynecological Surgery
11.2.2. Urological Surgery
11.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery
11.2.4. Neurosurgery
11.2.5. General Surgery
11.2.6. Others
11.3. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Systems
11.3.2. Accessories & Consumables
11.3.3. Services
11.4. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
11.4.1. Hospitals
11.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11.5. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027
11.5.1. Minimally Invasive
11.5.2. Open Surgery
11.6. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027
11.6.1. U.S.
11.6.2. Canada
11.7. North America Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.7.1. By Type
11.7.2. By Application
11.7.3. By Component
11.7.4. By End-user
11.7.5. By Method
11.7.6. By Country
12. Europe Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Key Findings
12.2. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
12.2.1. Gynecological Surgery
12.2.2. Urological Surgery
12.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery
12.2.4. Neurosurgery
12.2.5. General Surgery
12.2.6. Others
12.3. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Systems
12.3.2. Accessories & Consumables
12.3.3. Services
12.4. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Hospitals
12.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
12.5. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027
12.5.1. Minimally Invasive
12.5.2. Open Surgery
12.6. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
12.6.1. Germany
12.6.2. U.K.
12.6.3. France
12.6.4. Spain
12.6.5. Italy
12.6.6. Rest of Europe
12.7. Europe Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.7.1. By Type
12.7.2. By Application
12.7.3. By Component
12.7.4. By End-user
12.7.5. By Method
12.7.6. By Country/Sub-region
13. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Key Findings
13.2. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
13.2.1. Gynecological Surgery
13.2.2. Urological Surgery
13.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery
13.2.4. Neurosurgery
13.2.5. General Surgery
13.2.6. Others
13.3. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
13.3.1. Systems
13.3.2. Accessories & Consumables
13.3.3. Services
13.4. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
13.4.1. Hospitals
13.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
13.5. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027
13.5.1. Minimally Invasive
13.5.2. Open Surgery
13.6. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
13.6.1. China
13.6.2. Japan
13.6.3. India
13.6.4. Australia & New Zealand
13.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
13.7. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.7.1. By Type
13.7.2. By Application
13.7.3. By Component
13.7.4. By End-user
13.7.5. By Method
13.7.6. By Country/Sub-region
14. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Key Findings
14.2. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
14.2.1. Gynecological Surgery
14.2.2. Urological Surgery
14.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery
14.2.4. Neurosurgery
14.2.5. General Surgery
14.2.6. Others
14.3. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
14.3.1. Systems
14.3.2. Accessories & Consumables
14.3.3. Services
14.4. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
14.4.1. Hospitals
14.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
14.5. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027
14.5.1. Minimally Invasive
14.5.2. Open Surgery
14.6. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
14.6.1. Brazil
14.6.2. Mexico
14.6.3. Rest of Latin America Latin America
14.7. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.7.1. By Type
14.7.2. By Application
14.7.3. By Component
14.7.4. By End-user
14.7.5. By Method
14.7.6. By Country/Sub-region
15. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast
15.1. Introduction
15.1.1. Key Findings
15.2. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
15.2.1. Gynecological Surgery
15.2.2. Urological Surgery
15.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery
15.2.4. Neurosurgery
15.2.5. General Surgery
15.2.6. Others
15.3. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027
15.3.1. Systems
15.3.2. Accessories & Consumables
15.3.3. Services
15.4. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
15.4.1. Hospitals
15.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
15.5. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027
15.5.1. Minimally Invasive
15.5.2. Open Surgery
15.6. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
15.6.1. GCC Countries
15.6.2. South Africa
15.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
15.7. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis
15.7.1. By Type
15.7.2. By Application
15.7.3. By Component
15.7.4. By End-user
15.7.5. By Method
15.7.6. By Country/Sub-region
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of companies)
16.2. Market Share / Position Analysis by Company (2016)
16.3. Competitive Business Strategies
16.4. Company Profiles
16.4.1. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
16.4.2. Smith & Nephew plc
16.4.3. Medtronic plc
16.4.4. Stryker Corporation
16.4.5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
16.4.6. TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.
16.4.7. Titan Medical, Inc.
16.4.8. TINAVI Medical
16.4.9. Medrobotics Corporation
