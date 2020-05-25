Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robots Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global surgical robots market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the surgical robots market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the surgical robots market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the surgical robots market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, companies' presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the surgical robots market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the surgical robots market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the surgical robots market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the surgical robots market. Key players operating in the surgical robots market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the surgical robots market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What is the scope of growth of product companies in the surgical robots market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the surgical robots market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the surgical robots market?

Will North America continue to remain the most profitable regional market for surgical robot providers?

Which factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the surgical robots market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the surgical robots market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Surgical Robots Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Key Insights

5.1. Regulatory Scenario, by Region/Globally

5.2. Funding

5.3. Robotics Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4. Pricing Assessment

5.5. Technological Advancements

5.6. Recent Developments (Product approval, Installation, Launch, Partnership/Agreement)



6. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

6.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Gynecological Surgery

6.2.2. Urological Surgery

6.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery

6.2.4. Neurosurgery

6.2.5. General Surgery

6.2.6. Others

6.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Application



7. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

7.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Systems

7.2.2. Accessories & Consumables

7.2.3. Services

7.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Component



8. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

8.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

8.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Method

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

9.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027

9.2.1. Minimally Invasive

9.2.2. Open Surgery

9.3. Global Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Method



10. Global Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Global Surgical Robots Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. North America Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness, by Region



11. North America Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Gynecological Surgery

11.2.2. Urological Surgery

11.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery

11.2.4. Neurosurgery

11.2.5. General Surgery

11.2.6. Others

11.3. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027

11.3.1. Systems

11.3.2. Accessories & Consumables

11.3.3. Services

11.4. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

11.4.1. Hospitals

11.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.5. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027

11.5.1. Minimally Invasive

11.5.2. Open Surgery

11.6. North America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

11.6.1. U.S.

11.6.2. Canada

11.7. North America Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.7.1. By Type

11.7.2. By Application

11.7.3. By Component

11.7.4. By End-user

11.7.5. By Method

11.7.6. By Country



12. Europe Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Key Findings

12.2. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

12.2.1. Gynecological Surgery

12.2.2. Urological Surgery

12.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery

12.2.4. Neurosurgery

12.2.5. General Surgery

12.2.6. Others

12.3. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027

12.3.1. Systems

12.3.2. Accessories & Consumables

12.3.3. Services

12.4. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

12.4.1. Hospitals

12.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

12.5. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027

12.5.1. Minimally Invasive

12.5.2. Open Surgery

12.6. Europe Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

12.6.1. Germany

12.6.2. U.K.

12.6.3. France

12.6.4. Spain

12.6.5. Italy

12.6.6. Rest of Europe

12.7. Europe Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.7.1. By Type

12.7.2. By Application

12.7.3. By Component

12.7.4. By End-user

12.7.5. By Method

12.7.6. By Country/Sub-region



13. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Findings

13.2. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

13.2.1. Gynecological Surgery

13.2.2. Urological Surgery

13.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery

13.2.4. Neurosurgery

13.2.5. General Surgery

13.2.6. Others

13.3. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027

13.3.1. Systems

13.3.2. Accessories & Consumables

13.3.3. Services

13.4. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

13.4.1. Hospitals

13.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

13.5. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027

13.5.1. Minimally Invasive

13.5.2. Open Surgery

13.6. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.6.1. China

13.6.2. Japan

13.6.3. India

13.6.4. Australia & New Zealand

13.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

13.7. Asia Pacific Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.7.1. By Type

13.7.2. By Application

13.7.3. By Component

13.7.4. By End-user

13.7.5. By Method

13.7.6. By Country/Sub-region



14. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Key Findings

14.2. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

14.2.1. Gynecological Surgery

14.2.2. Urological Surgery

14.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery

14.2.4. Neurosurgery

14.2.5. General Surgery

14.2.6. Others

14.3. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027

14.3.1. Systems

14.3.2. Accessories & Consumables

14.3.3. Services

14.4. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

14.4.1. Hospitals

14.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

14.5. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027

14.5.1. Minimally Invasive

14.5.2. Open Surgery

14.6. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

14.6.1. Brazil

14.6.2. Mexico

14.6.3. Rest of Latin America Latin America

14.7. Latin America Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.7.1. By Type

14.7.2. By Application

14.7.3. By Component

14.7.4. By End-user

14.7.5. By Method

14.7.6. By Country/Sub-region



15. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Analysis and Forecast

15.1. Introduction

15.1.1. Key Findings

15.2. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

15.2.1. Gynecological Surgery

15.2.2. Urological Surgery

15.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery

15.2.4. Neurosurgery

15.2.5. General Surgery

15.2.6. Others

15.3. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017-2027

15.3.1. Systems

15.3.2. Accessories & Consumables

15.3.3. Services

15.4. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

15.4.1. Hospitals

15.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

15.5. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Method, 2017-2027

15.5.1. Minimally Invasive

15.5.2. Open Surgery

15.6. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

15.6.1. GCC Countries

15.6.2. South Africa

15.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

15.7. Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.7.1. By Type

15.7.2. By Application

15.7.3. By Component

15.7.4. By End-user

15.7.5. By Method

15.7.6. By Country/Sub-region



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of companies)

16.2. Market Share / Position Analysis by Company (2016)

16.3. Competitive Business Strategies

16.4. Company Profiles

16.4.1. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

16.4.2. Smith & Nephew plc

16.4.3. Medtronic plc

16.4.4. Stryker Corporation

16.4.5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

16.4.6. TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

16.4.7. Titan Medical, Inc.

16.4.8. TINAVI Medical

16.4.9. Medrobotics Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhm1wa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900