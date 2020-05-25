Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning Chipset Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges as well as structure of the deep learning chipset market. The study offers valuable information about the global market, to illustrate how market growth would discern during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis as well as supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the deep learning chipset market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis of leading market players' business strategies has also been featured in the study on the deep learning chipset market. This can help readers understand key factors driving the deep learning chipset market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the deep learning chipset market, which would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Market Indicators
4.4. Key Trends Analysis
4.5. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)
4.5.2. Market Volume Projection (Million Units)
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Deep Learning Chipset Market
4.7. Value Chain Analysis - Global Deep Learning Chipset Market
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.2. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
5.2.1. GPU
5.2.2. CPU
5.2.3. ASIC
5.2.4. FPGA
5.2.5. Others
5.3. Type Comparison Matrix
5.4. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness, by Type
6. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, by Computer Capacity
6.1. Overview & Definitions
6.2. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Computer Capacity, 2017-2027
6.2.1. Low
6.2.2. High
6.3. Computer Capacity Comparison Matrix
6.4. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness, by Computer Capacity
7. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
7.1. Overview & Definitions
7.2. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
7.2.1. Consumer Electronics
7.2.2. Automotive
7.2.3. Industrial
7.2.4. Healthcare
7.2.5. Aerospace & Defense
7.2.6. Others
7.3. End-user Comparison Matrix
7.4. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness, by End-user
8. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. South America
8.3. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness, by Region
9. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
9.2.1. GPU
9.2.2. CPU
9.2.3. ASIC
9.2.4. FPGA
9.2.5. Others
9.3. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Computer Capacity, 2017-2027
9.3.1. Low
9.3.2. High
9.4. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, End-user, 2017-2027
9.4.1. Consumer Electronics
9.4.2. Automotive
9.4.3. Industrial
9.4.4. Healthcare
9.4.5. Aerospace & Defense
9.4.6. Others
9.5. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
9.5.1. U.S.
9.5.2. Canada
9.5.3. Rest of North America
9.6. North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis
9.6.1. by Type
9.6.2. by Computer Capacity
9.6.3. by End-user
9.6.4. by Country/Sub-region
10. Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
10.2.1. GPU
10.2.2. CPU
10.2.3. ASIC
10.2.4. FPGA
10.2.5. Others
10.3. Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Computer Capacity, 2017-2027
10.3.1. Low
10.3.2. High
10.4. Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, End-user, 2017-2027
10.4.1. Consumer Electronics
10.4.2. Automotive
10.4.3. Industrial
10.4.4. Healthcare
10.4.5. Aerospace & Defense
10.4.6. Others
10.5. Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
10.5.1. Germany
10.5.2. U.K.
10.5.3. France
10.5.4. Rest of Europe
10.6. Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.6.1. by Type
10.6.2. by Computer Capacity
10.6.3. by End-user
10.6.4. by Country/Sub-region
11. Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
11.2.1. GPU
11.2.2. CPU
11.2.3. ASIC
11.2.4. FPGA
11.2.5. Others
11.3. Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Computer Capacity, 2017-2027
11.3.1. Low
11.3.2. High
11.4. Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, End-user, 2017-2027
11.4.1. Consumer Electronics
11.4.2. Automotive
11.4.3. Industrial
11.4.4. Healthcare
11.4.5. Aerospace & Defense
11.4.6. Others
11.5. Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
11.5.1. China
11.5.2. India
11.5.3. Japan
11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
11.6. Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.6.1. by Type
11.6.2. by Computer Capacity
11.6.3. by End-user
11.6.4. by Country/Sub-region
12. Middle East & Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Middle East & Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
12.2.1. GPU
12.2.2. CPU
12.2.3. ASIC
12.2.4. FPGA
12.2.5. Others
12.3. Middle East & Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Computer Capacity, 2017-2027
12.3.1. Low
12.3.2. High
12.4. Middle East & Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast,End-user, 2017-2027
12.4.1. Consumer Electronics
12.4.2. Automotive
12.4.3. Industrial
12.4.4. Healthcare
12.4.5. Aerospace & Defense
12.4.6. Others
12.5. Middle East & Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
12.5.1. GCC
12.5.2. South Africa
12.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.6. Middle East & Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.6.1. by Type
12.6.2. by Computer Capacity
12.6.3. by End-user
12.6.4. by Country/Sub-region
13. South America Deep Learning Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. South America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2027
13.2.1. GPU
13.2.2. CPU
13.2.3. ASIC
13.2.4. FPGA
13.2.5. Others
13.3. South America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Computer Capacity, 2017-2027
13.3.1. Low
13.3.2. High
13.4. South America Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, End-user, 2017-2027
13.4.1. Consumer Electronics
13.4.2. Automotive
13.4.3. Industrial
13.4.4. Healthcare
13.4.5. Aerospace & Defense
13.4.6. Others
13.5. South America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn & Million Units) Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Rest of South America
13.6. South America Deep Learning Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.6.1. by Type
13.6.2. by Computer Capacity
13.6.3. by End-user
13.6.4. by Country/Sub-region
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix
14.2. Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
14.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategy)
14.3.1. IBM Corporation
14.3.2. Graphcore Ltd
14.3.3. CEVA, Inc.
14.3.4. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
14.3.5. NVIDIA Corporation
14.3.6. Intel Corporation
14.3.8. Movidius
14.3.9. XILINX INC.
14.3.10. TeraDeep Inc.
14.3.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated
14.3.12. Alphabet Inc.
15. Key Takeaways
