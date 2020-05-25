Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center colocation market was valued at USD 31.39 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 58.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025).
Increasing generation of data has raised the demand for data centers globally. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. The single largest driver of such expansion in the data center capacity is the demand generated by the cloud services providers and the IT industry.
It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% in data generated every year, globally, which has resulted in many organizations, doubling their on-premises storage over a three-year period interval.
With the advent of colocation services, it has become an attractive solution to many small-scale and hyper-scale players equally, as it allows organizations to address their storage issues without substantial upfront costs. Globally, North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest markets for collocation industry, responsible for over 78% of the industry's capacity
However, owing to the increasing demand from the hyper-scale vendors in the region, Europe is increasingly turning into a primary hotspot for the colocation industry. It is estimated that the region's colocation footprint is expected to dominate the global market, with over 2148 facilities across the region, most of them concentrated in demand zones, such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Denmark. With the increasing number of investments into the region, it is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate
Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace
Competitive Landscape
The data center colocation market depicts a fragmented stage, owing to the presence of many players in the market. Some of the predominant players of the market are AT&T Inc., NTT Communications, IBM Corporation, SoftBank Group Corporation, British Telecommunications PLC, among others. Owing to the intense competition, many market players are using various strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and developments, are some of the strategies which the top players are following to increase their market penetration and strengthen their positions in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Reduction in Capital and Overall Costs
4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud and IoT Center
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Requirement of Skilled IT Staffing
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solution Type
5.1.1 Wholesale colocation
5.1.2 Retail colocation
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Banking and Financial Services
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 IT and Telecom
5.3.4 Energy
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Government
5.3.7 Entertainment and Media
5.3.8 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Denmark
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Singapore
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 NTT Communications
6.1.3 Terremark Worldwide Inc., (Verizon)
6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.5 SoftBank Group Corporation
6.1.6 Tata Communications
6.1.7 China Telecom Corporation Limited
6.1.8 British Telecommunications PLC
6.1.9 KT Corporation
6.1.10 AT&T Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
