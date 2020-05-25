Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center colocation market was valued at USD 31.39 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 58.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



Increasing generation of data has raised the demand for data centers globally. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. The single largest driver of such expansion in the data center capacity is the demand generated by the cloud services providers and the IT industry.



It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% in data generated every year, globally, which has resulted in many organizations, doubling their on-premises storage over a three-year period interval.



With the advent of colocation services, it has become an attractive solution to many small-scale and hyper-scale players equally, as it allows organizations to address their storage issues without substantial upfront costs. Globally, North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest markets for collocation industry, responsible for over 78% of the industry's capacity



However, owing to the increasing demand from the hyper-scale vendors in the region, Europe is increasingly turning into a primary hotspot for the colocation industry. It is estimated that the region's colocation footprint is expected to dominate the global market, with over 2148 facilities across the region, most of them concentrated in demand zones, such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Denmark. With the increasing number of investments into the region, it is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate

Data in the healthcare industry is increasing with the latest digital innovations in technologies for various domains. Many healthcare departments are collecting data from clinical trials and several outpatient records, to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.

However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collections are not equipped with relevant infrastructure. Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters.

Furthermore, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, in China, the country's government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing generation of data in the healthcare sector is driving the requirement of data centers.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Faster Pace

Asia-Pacific is a hub for major IT outsourcing destinations for the major market players, across the industry verticals. Power, space, and IP transit cost more in China, emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center.

China has 50 internet users per 100 people, indicating the scope for immense development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers and 52 cloud service providers. Japan has 93 internet users per 100 people, showing high internet literacy in Japan.

Japan has a high density of colocation, owing to such generation of data. Digital Realty has launched its first data center in Japan, named Digital Osaka 1', indicating increasing investment in the region. Singapore is considered one of the largest shipping ports in the world, ensuring connectivity. With its stable government committed to driving prosperity through economic development and innovation, Singapore continues to attract major investments from the technology industry.

Competitive Landscape



The data center colocation market depicts a fragmented stage, owing to the presence of many players in the market. Some of the predominant players of the market are AT&T Inc., NTT Communications, IBM Corporation, SoftBank Group Corporation, British Telecommunications PLC, among others. Owing to the intense competition, many market players are using various strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and developments, are some of the strategies which the top players are following to increase their market penetration and strengthen their positions in the market.

February 2019: Digital Realty and Ascenty announced that they added dedicated and private access directly to the IBM Cloud in their connectivity portfolio through IBM Cloud Direct Link.

February 2018: Equinix acquired Infomart Dallas Colocation Data Center, including its operations and tenants, from ASB Real Estate Investments, in a USD 800 million debt and cash transaction.

