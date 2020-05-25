Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S, including dates for Annual General Meetings in 2020 and 2021. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.
2020
Wednesday 3 June Extraordinary General Meeting
Tuesday 7 July Annual report 2019/20
Thursday 20 August Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 9 July)
Thursday 1 October Interim report (1st quarter 2020/21)
2021
Tuesday 12 January Interim report (2nd quarter 2020/21)
Thursday 8 April Interim report (3rd quarter 2020/21)
Wednesday 7 July Annual report 2020/21
Thursday 19 August Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)
