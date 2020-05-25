



Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S, including dates for Annual General Meetings in 2020 and 2021. Interim reports and annual reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.



2020

Wednesday 3 June Extraordinary General Meeting

Tuesday 7 July Annual report 2019/20

Thursday 20 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 9 July)

Thursday 1 October Interim report (1st quarter 2020/21)

2021

Tuesday 12 January Interim report (2nd quarter 2020/21)

Thursday 8 April Interim report (3rd quarter 2020/21)

Wednesday 7 July Annual report 2020/21

Thursday 19 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)

For more information, please contact:

Director, Investor Relations, Martin Raasch Egenhardt, phone: +45 5370 7439

Attachment