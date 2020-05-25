Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Directed Energy Weapons Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global directed energy weapons market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The rising adoption rates of non-lethal weapons, the growing demand for laser systems by the navy, the accurate & precise nature of technology and the increasing incidence of terrorism are the key factors driving the market growth of the global directed energy weapons market. However, stringent regulations considering the arms transfer and trade, inadequate testing facilities and the high cost of production are hampering the market growth. Besides, other factors like component improvement & system integration, greater susceptibility to degradation due to the atmosphere and technical challenges in developing high-energy sources are posing as significant challenges to the growth. But, the growing application from CBRN defense and the increasing defense budget throughout the globe is expected to proliferate the market growth of global directed energy weapons market



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is expected to be the largest market for directed energy weapons over the forthcoming years. The majority of the influential companies in this market have headquarters in this region and produce greater revenue. Growing demand for DEW weapons in North America is witnessed due to the recent cases of violent riots. This factor, along with the favorable government policies, is expected to increase the market growth of directed energy weapons in the region.



The major companies in the directed energy weapons market are Boeing, Moog Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Applied Companies, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation QinetiQ, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc and MBDA.



BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace and security company that provides products and services for land, naval and air forces. The company offers a wide range of products that includes space systems, military aircraft, surface ships, submarines, guided weapon system and electronic systems. It provides its products and services to commercial businesses, large prime contractors and the government. Headquartered in London, the UK, the company has a large customer base in the US, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Australia and other markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Trends Shifting Towards Non-Lethal or Urban Warfare Instead of Conventional Warfare

2.2.2. Defense Dominates the Market By Application

2.2.3. Israel to Invest More on Directed Energy Weapons

2.2.4. India: One of the Most Promising Markets

2.2.5. Investments in Directed Energy Weapons

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Application

2.4.2. Type

2.4.3. Technology

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.7.1. Raw Material Suppliers

2.7.2. Manufacturers

2.7.3. End-User

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Non-Lethal Weapons Showing Rising Adoption Rates

2.9.2. Increased Requirement of Laser Systems By Navy

2.9.3. Accurate & Precise Nature of the Technology

2.9.4. High Incidence of Terrorism

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Regulations for Arms Transfer & Trade

2.10.2. Inadequate Testing Facilities

2.10.3. High Cost of Production

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Increased Application from CBRN Defense

2.11.2. Rising Defense Budget Across the Globe

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Component Improvement & System Integration

2.12.2. Susceptibility to Degradation Due to Atmosphere

2.12.3. Technical Challenges Towards Developing High-Energy Sources



3. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Outlook - By Product

3.1. Lethal

3.2. Non-Lethal



4. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Homeland Security

4.2. Defense



5. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Outlook - By Technology

5.1. High-Energy Laser

5.1.1. Chemical Laser

5.1.2. Fiber Laser

5.1.3. Free Electron Laser

5.1.4. Solid-State Laser

5.2. High Power Microwave

5.3. Particle Beam



6. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Water-Based

6.2. Airborne

6.3. Terrestrial Vehicle

6.4. Gun



7. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market By Product

7.1.2. Market By Application

7.1.3. Market By Technology

7.1.3.1. Market By High-Energy Laser System

7.1.4. Market By End-User

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market By Product

7.2.2. Market By Application

7.2.3. Market By Technology

7.2.3.1. Market By High-Energy Laser System

7.2.4. Market By End-User

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market By Product

7.3.2. Market By Application

7.3.3. Market By Technology

7.3.3.1. Market By High-Energy Laser System

7.3.4. Market By End-User

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market By Product

7.4.2. Market By Application

7.4.3. Market By Technology

7.4.3.1. Market By High-Energy Laser System

7.4.4. Market By End-User

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market By Product

7.5.2. Market By Application

7.5.3. Market By Technology

7.5.3.1. Market By High-Energy Laser System

7.5.4. Market By End-User

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. BAE Systems

8.2. L-3Harris Technologies Inc

8.3. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.4. Moog Inc

8.5. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.6. Qinetiq

8.7. Rheinmetall Ag

8.8. Textron Inc

8.9. Boeing

8.10. Raytheon Company

8.11. Applied Companies

8.12. MBDA

8.13. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope

9.2. Sources of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



