Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bug Tracking Software Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global bug tracking software market is set to surge at a CAGR of 9.34% over the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The increasing demand for error-free and fast software development, the rising budgetary allocation to software testing, growing investment in the information technology market and the increasing adoption of automated testing are some of the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies for bug tracking in the software development process and the growing digitization in business processes are the market opportunities paving the way for further market growth. However, the preference for manual bug tracking over bug tracking software and the availability of free online tools are the factors hampering the market growth of bug tracking software.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is the region with the largest market of bug tracking software and is predicted to experience considerable growth over the forecasted period. The growing internet usage in the region, the increasing adoption of smartphones and the advancements in the IT sector are boosting the market growth in Asia-Pacific. Besides, the expansion of large companies in countries like India and Australia, coupled with the advent of local players, is expected to impact the market growth rate positively.



The growing penetration of affordable devices, developing cloud services and increasing consumer expectations are driving the growth of the IoT market in Asian countries like India. The increasing government initiatives like smart cities and smart transportation are also expected to further push the adoption of IoT technology in the country over the forecast period. The growth in the IoT market is expected to instigate the market growth of bug tracking software.



The major players in the bug tracking software market are Airbrake LLC, Nulab Inc, Bugsnag Inc, Atlassian, Inflectra Corporation, JetBrains sro, Axosoft LLC, Raygun, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd and ReQtest.



Inflectra Corporation is a leading company in test automation, test management and application lifecycle management sectors. The company offers products that are used in tasks like release planning, requirement traceability, resource management, enterprise risk analysis, portfolio management and document workflow. It provides its products to small businesses, individual developers, professional service firms, government agencies and large corporations. Headquarters in Washington, DC, US, the company has its business process in more than ten countries in the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Bug Tracking Software Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Small Enterprises Are Rapidly Growing Organization Type in the Bug Tracking Software Market

2.2.2. Cloud is the Major Deployment Model in Bug Tracking Software Market

2.2.3. Retail Industry is Increasingly Adopting Bug Tracking Software Technology

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Rising Demand for Error Free and Fast Software Development

2.6.2. Rise in the Budgetary Allocation to Software Testing

2.6.3. Rise in the Investment in Information Technology Market

2.6.4. Upsurge in the Adoption of Automated Testing

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Free Online Tools

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Integration of Advanced Technologies for Bug Tracking in Software Development Process

2.8.2. Increasing Implementation of Digitization in Business Processes

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Manual Bug Tracking is Still Preferred Over Bug Tracking Software



3. Bug Tracking Software Market Outlook - by Organization Size

3.1. Small Enterprises

3.2. Medium-Sized Enterprises

3.3. Large Enterprises



4. Bug Tracking Software Market Outlook - by Deployment Model

4.1. On-Premise

4.2. Cloud Deployment Model



5. Bug Tracking Software Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical

5.1. BFSI

5.2. Telecommunication

5.3. Manufacturing

5.4. Information Technology

5.5. Retail

5.6. Other Industry Verticals



6. Bug Tracking Software Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Organization Size

6.1.2. Market by Deployment Model

6.1.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Organization Size

6.2.2. Market by Deployment Model

6.2.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Organization Size

6.3.2. Market by Deployment Model

6.3.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Organization Size

6.4.2. Market by Deployment Model

6.4.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Organization Size

6.5.2. Market by Deployment Model

6.5.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. the United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Airbrake Llc

7.2. Atlassian

7.3. Axosoft Llc

7.4. Bugsnag Inc

7.5. Inflectra Corporation

7.6. Jetbrains SRO

7.7. Nulab Inc

7.8. Raygun

7.9. Reqtest

7.10. Zoho Corporation PVT Ltd



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



