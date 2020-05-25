Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Speed (High Speed (>100 KS/S), Low Speed (<100 KS/S)), Application (R&D, Field and Manufacturing), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DAQ market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025.



The major driving factors of the DAQ system industry are the increasing implementation of Industry 4.0 across aerospace and automotive sectors, technological advancements and flexibility of DAQ systems, and a growing emphasis on data monitoring. Recent advancements in high-speed connectivity applications, such as 4G and 5G, and growing demand for automated DAQ systems have increased the scope for DAQ systems in end-user sectors.



DAQ system hardware is expected to continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



DAQ hardware is an interface between the signal and a PC, which could be in the form of modules that can be connected to the computer's ports or cards connected to slots. DAQ hardware uses the signal conditioning process, wherein analog data is converted into digital data with sensors and other tools. Hardware can be connected to the computer through a communication interface, such as a PCI or USB, or can be directly installed in the motherboard. The hardware of the DAQ system is classified into external chassis and module and plug-in I/O boards. The external chassis and module provide increased productivity and performance in DAQ and control applications in industries. The continued migration to USB- and ethernet-based front-end systems that offer PC computing power and functionality is resulting in faster adoption rates, ultimately driving the market for external chassis and module.



Field application is the fastest-growing application during the forecast period in the DAQ system market



Field DAQ includes rugged devices that allow taking accurate measurements as close to the sensors as possible, even under a full range of environmental conditions. It is used to record data such as strain, force, displacement, acceleration, pressure, temperature, speed, and noise. These data sets help in deciding the test criteria for laboratory conditions. Devices with high-speed DAQ, and which can be distributed over a large area, are used for field applications. Field testers are getting a boost from IoT. Competitive pressure is forcing engineers to perform product development faster, thus driving the demand for field DAQ. A team of highly qualified and experienced engineers is engaged in the activity of field DAQ.



Aerospace & defense vertical to hold the largest market share of the DAQ system market in 2020



In the global aerospace & defense manufacturing, there is a need to track real-time data during product development and component testing, which can be achieved using DAQ systems. Aerospace & defense is the biggest end-user market for DAQ systems. DAQ systems are also used for carrying out flight experiments to acquire real-time data from ground experiments consisting of vision data (from CCD camera or/and infrared sensor) and navigation data from the auto-pilot board (APM) and playback-acquired data in a real-time on-flight simulator to carry out R&D. The aerospace & defense communication networks across regions are undergoing modernization, and this has further created a demand for DAQ systems. Countries such as the US, UK, and France have strong R&D spending in the aerospace sector. For instance, in 2019, the UK government pledged an investment of USD 159.6 million to support new technology developments in the aerospace sector. This is expected to drive the demand for DAQ systems during the forecast period.



APAC is the fastest-growing DAQ system market



Increased use of DAQ in power, electrical utilities, process automation, and communication applications in the fastest-growing economies of APAC is fueling the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the region harbors many automobile manufacturing companies, such as Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and Suzuki, who are involved in the R&D of new mobility concepts and alternative powertrain development technologies. This is expected to create a huge demand for DAQ systems in the region. The rapid development of the wireless communication and infrastructure sector is also boosting the demand for DAQ systems in the region. The rising need for high-quality products and the need to increase production rates has significantly boosted the adoption of automated technologies. Particularly, the demand for process automation & instrumentation has increased remarkably in APAC owing to surging investments in power transmission and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Data Acquisition System Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

4.2 Data Acquisition System Market, by Speed

4.3 Data Acquisition System Market in North America, by Vertical and Country

4.4 Data Acquisition System Market, by Application

4.5 Data Acquisition System Market, by Vertical

4.6 Data Acquisition System Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Emphasis on Data Monitoring in End-User Sectors

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implementation of Industry 4.0 Across Aerospace and Automotive Sectors

5.2.1.3 Growing Advancements and Flexibility of DAQ Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Need for Increased Computational Power for Real-Time Data Analysis

5.2.2.2 Capex Cost and Complexity of DAQ Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Automated DAQ Systems

5.2.3.2 Surging Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Technologies, Such as 5G, in End-User Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Highly Competitive Market

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Data Acquisition System Market



6 Data Acquisition System Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 External Chassis and Modules

6.2.1.1 External Chassis Has Standardized Modular Architectures, Which are Mechanically Robust, Easy to Configure and Provide for Variety of Measurement and Control Functions

6.2.2 Plug-In Analog I/O Boards

6.2.2.1 Plug-In Analog I/O Boards Offer Variety of Test Functions, High Channel Counts, and Adequate Sensitivity to Measure Moderately Low Signal Levels at Relatively Low Costs

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Bundled

6.3.1.1 Bundled Software is Integrated With Oem Devices

6.3.2 3rd Party

6.3.2.1 Demand for 3rd Party Software is Expected to Decrease as Other Solutions Offer Multi-Functional Performance, Enhanced Flexibility, and/or Greater Real-Time Information Access and Delivery



7 Data Acquisition System Market, by Speed

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High Speed (>100 Ks/S)

7.2.1 High Demand in Aerospace, Satellite, and Automotive Industries

7.3 Low Speed (<100 Ks/S)

7.3.1 Mainly Used to Measure Voltage, Current, Temperature, and Humidity



8 Data Acquisition System Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 R&D

8.2.1 Data Acquisition Software Helps Reduce Need for Extra Steps and Enables Immediate Feedback

8.3 Field

8.3.1 Competitive Pressure is Forcing Engineers to Perform Product Development Quickly

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Data Acquisition Systems Help to Test Different Components in Manufacturing



9 Data Acquisition System Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.1 Demand for Real-Time Data Monitoring and Modernization in Aerospace Operations is Driving Market Growth

9.3 Energy & Power

9.3.1 Growing Renewable Energy Installations and Digitalization of Energy Operations are Propelling Market Growth

9.4 Automotive & Transportation

9.4.1 Autonomous Driving, Connectivity, and Electric Mobility are Expected to Drive Demand for Data Acquisition Systems in Automotive Industry

9.5 Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

9.5.1 5G Components Monitoring is Expected to Boost Market Growth

9.6 Environmental Monitoring

9.6.1 Data Acquisition Systems for Environmental Monitoring Help Reduce Man-Hours and Avoid Transcription Errors

9.7 Healthcare

9.7.1 Use of Data Acquisition Systems Helps Provide Better Predictive Analytics

9.8 Food & Beverages

9.8.1 Data Acquisition Systems Enable Efficient Digital Recording of Data in Processes of Food & Beverages Vertical

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Data Acquisition Systems are Used in the Chemicals Industry to Display Information in Control Rooms



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

11.5 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Data Acquisition System Market in 2019

11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.6.1 Partnership/Collaboration

11.6.2 Product Launches and Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 National Instruments

12.1.2 Keysight Technologies

12.1.3 Fortive

12.1.4 Ametek

12.1.5 Teledyne Technologies

12.1.6 Yokogawa

12.1.7 Siemens

12.1.8 Schneider Electric

12.1.9 HBM

12.1.10 Tektronix

12.1.11 Brel & Kjr

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Emerson Electric

12.3.2 GE

12.3.3 Honeywell

12.3.4 Rockwell Automation

12.3.5 Omron Corporation

12.3.6 Macrodyne

12.3.7 Dewetron

12.3.8 Campbell Scientific

12.3.9 Data Translation

12.3.10 Dewesoft

12.3.11 Hioki

12.3.12 Astronova

12.3.13 Sefram Instruments

12.3.14 Graphtec

12.3.15 IMC



