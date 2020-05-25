Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 impact on the Medical Supplies Market by Type (Intubations, Personal Protective Equipment, Infusion, Radiology, Wound Care Supplies), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical supplies market size is projected to reach USD 100 billion by 2021 from USD 78 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of ~13.4%.



The market for medical supplies is driven primarily by the increasing demand for disinfectants due to the rising awareness about persona hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing usage of PPE and N-95 mask to safeguard patients, healthcare professionals & general public, growing demand for ventilators, and increasing demand for diagnostics supplies.

In 2019, the diagnostics supplies segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on the product, the diagnostic supplies segment accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of COVID-19 tests owing to the increasing number of patients, and the introduction of newer diagnostics supplies in the market.

In 2019, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on end-users, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demands for hospital beds and intensive care units, increasing demand for specialized staff in hospitals, increased consumption of Personnel Protective Equipment.

North America is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The North American market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the presence of a large number of key local players that can ramp up the production of these supplies, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities is fueling the demand for the medical supplies market in the North America region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Markets Covered

1.5 Years Considered for the Study

1.6 Currency

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

2.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Growth Forecast

2.5 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3 Covid-19 Outbreak

3.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

3.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

3.3 Covid-19 Impact on Economy-Scenario Assessment

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing Awareness for Environmental & Personal Hygiene Leading to Rising Demand of Disinfectants

4.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Emergency Centers, Hospital Settings and ICUs During the Pandemic

4.2.1.3 Increasing Need of Healthcare Workers in Hospitals and Government Camps & Surveys

4.2.1.4 Increased Demand of PPE Kits and N95 Masks Globally

4.2.1.5 Increasing Demand of Ventilation Supplies for Effective Management of Critical Covid-19 Patients

4.2.1.6 Increasing Demand of Diagnostic Supplies for Rapid Diagnosis of Covid- 19

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Delay in the Non-Urgent Treatment and Surgical Procedures

4.2.2.2 Impact on Supply Chain and Logistics Due to Lockdown

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Development of Specific Testing Kits for Covid-19

4.2.3.2 Repurposing of Liquor Production Line Into Sanitizer Manufacturing to Meet the Demands

5 Global Medical Supplies Market, by Type

5.1 Introduction-Most Attractive Markets

5.2 Diagnostic and Blood Collection Supplies

5.2.1 Blood Collection Supplies

5.2.2 Diagnostics Catheters

5.3 Disinfectants

5.4 Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

5.5 Personal Protection Equipment

5.6 Sterilization Supplies

5.7 Infusion and Injectable Supplies

5.8 Dialysis Supplies

5.8.1 Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables

5.8.2 Hemodialysis Consumables

5.9 Wound Care Supplies

5.9.1 Advanced Wound Dressings

5.9.2 Surgical Wound Care

5.9.3 Traditional Wound Care

5.1 Radiology Supplies

5.11 Other Medical Supplies

6 Global Medical Supplies Market, by End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Clinics/Physician Offices

6.4 Other End Users

7 Global Medical Supplies Market, by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Us

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Intubation and Ventilation Supplies

8.2.1 Key Companies

8.2.2 Short Term Strategies

8.3 Personal Protective Equipment

8.3.1 Key Companies

8.3.2 Recent Development

8.3.3 Short Term Strategies

8.4 Disinfection

8.4.1 Key Companies

8.4.2 Recent Development

8.4.3 Short Term Strategies

8.5 Diagnostic and Blood Collection Supplies

8.5.1 Key Companies

8.5.2 Recent Development

8.5.3 Short Term Strategies

8.6 Sterilization Supplies

8.6.1 Key Companies

8.6.2 Recent Development

8.6.3 Short Term Strategies

8.7 Infusion & Injectable Supplies

8.7.1 Key Companies

8.7.2 Recent Development

8.7.3 Short Term Strategies

8.8 Dialysis Supplies

8.8.1 Key Companies

8.8.2 Recent Development

8.8.3 Short Term Strategies

8.9 Wound Care Supplies

8.9.1 Key Companies

8.9.2 Recent Development

8.9.3 Short Term Strategies

8.10 Radiology Supplies

8.10.1 Key Companies

9 Appendix

9.1 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

9.2 Introducing Rt: Real-Time Market Intelligence

9.3 Related Reports

9.4 Author Details

Companies Mentioned:



3M Company

Advanced Sterilization Products

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dickson and Company

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge Group

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

STERIS Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5egx8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900