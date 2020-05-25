Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WAN Optimization Market by Component (Solution (Traditional WAN and SD-WAN) and Services (Professional and Managed)), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical, End User (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The WAN optimization market is expected to grow from USD 1,047.1 million in 2020 to USD 1,446.2 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Most cloud-based applications need good bandwidth and low latency for effective utilization. In large-scale WAN deployments, latency, bandwidth constraints, and packet losses are inevitable. WAN optimization enables enterprises and service providers to save money and reduce costs with reduced bandwidth requirements and increased user efficiency by alleviating the effects of latency and distance between branch offices, data centers, and cloud.

Customer experience is a critical and important factor in this application era. Employee productivity and customer satisfaction are not realized when applications fail to perform properly. The digital transformation fails to produce the desired business impact, unless application performance is protected and delivered optimally to all users. The important challenge of IT teams of every organization is to dynamically orchestrate the performance and user experience of every application in real-time, irrespective of the size, location, and complexity of network environments, which can be solved with the help of WAN optimization solutions.



The banking, financial services, and insurance vertical to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



Based on verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment of the WAN optimization market is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The BFSI vertical is adopting innovative technologies, primarily due to changes in the centralized and computerized process in this vertical. The vertical includes commercial banks, non-banking financial organizations, and insurance companies. It is witnessing the rapid growth of new technologies related to financial security and data due to the confidential nature of the data that needs to be always secured. Online banking, mobile banking, and electronic payments are growing at a rapid pace as banks evolve from a traditional payment processing and enquiry-based business to digital banking. The volume, geographical reach, and accessibility of retail environments are vital.



The quick adoption of WAN optimization is expected in the financial services vertical due to the need to connect all the remote branches of companies to a core banking system, which is not possible without Application Delivery Controller (ADC). With the introduction of WAN optimization-as-a-service, financial services institutions are able to do cost-savings as the services get billed on the basis of their usage. Financial firms do not have to invest in new hardware and software. The flexibility of cloud-based operating models also enables financial institutions to experience shorter development cycles for new products.



The large enterprises segment to record a higher market share in 2020



Large enterprises are organizations with the employee strength of more than 1,000 employees and annual revenue higher than USD one billion. These organizations need the expertise of IT staff to manage specific applications and IT infrastructure due to the large amount of data they generate. They always focus on the adoption of those industry solutions that can help them in increasing their operational efficiency. WAN optimization solutions help large enterprises motivate and encourage employees by offering enhanced user experience. They also assist large enterprises in increasing client base with the help of innovative and exciting gamified techniques. Enterprises are expected to continue to adopt on-premises and cloud-based WAN optimization solutions at a faster pace.



The cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period



The cloud deployment model is gaining traction in the market due to its several advantages, such as cost-savings for additional hardware and software, and scalability, over the on-premises deployment model. In the cloud deployment method, vendors such as Aryaka Networks offers WAN optimization as a cloud-based service. One of the other important advantages of WAN optimization-as-a-service is that enterprises can customize solutions according to their requirements, whenever new applications are installed. This cloud-based service provides benefits, such as reduced licensing costs, ability to cut out unnecessary Information Technology (IT) staff, focus on maintenance, and flexibility in expansion of businesses. However, for cloud deployment enterprises need to analyze the benefits of their existing set up as well as those that a cloud-based service can give them.



North America to record the highest market share in 2020



The North American region is a receptive market toward the adoption of WAN optimization solutions. The region is witnessing huge demands for SD-Wan solutions due to the rising demand for the next-generation 5G network. Enterprises in the region are shifting to managed SD-WAN services due to the rapidly changing technological landscape. Telecom providers in North America are providing services for both accelerating and monitoring application performance by integrating different toolsets. Major North American WAN optimization vendors are developing new technologies, which are making the WAN optimization process much efficient and cost-effective. North America mainly consists of the US and Canada. In terms of market size, the US is expected to hold a larger market size in the region. The US is witnessing heavy investments in the broadband infrastructure in the country and is contributing to the growth of the WAN optimization market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 WAN Optimization Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Country

4.3 Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Ensure Users' Quality of Experience and Productivity

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Data Centers and Branch Offices

5.2.1.3 Rise of Cloud-Based WAN Optimization Solution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Latency of Network for Video Content and Voip

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 WAN Optimization for Cloud Technology

5.2.3.2 Hybrid WAN Solution for Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital and Operational Expenditure for WAN Optimization Solution

5.2.4.2 Availability of Low-Cost Bandwidth

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Ctc Technologies

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Cisco

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Riverbed

5.3.4 Use Case 4: Infovista

5.3.5 Use Case 5: Infovista

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Business

5.5.1 Enterprise Network-Traffic-Patterns is Impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.5.2 Awareness About Proper Disaster Recovery Plan



6 WAN Optimization Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers



7 WAN Optimization Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traditional Wide Area Network

7.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network



8 WAN Optimization Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers

8.3 Managed Services

8.3.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers



9 WAN Optimization Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers



10 WAN Optimization Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



11 WAN Optimization Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers

11.3 Healthcare

11.3.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

11.4 Information Technology and Telecom

11.4.1 Information Technology and Telecom: Market Drivers

11.5 Manufacturing

11.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

11.6 Retail

11.6.1 Retail: Market Drivers

11.7 Media and Entertainment

11.7.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

11.8 Energy

11.8.1 Energy: Market Drivers

11.9 Education

11.9.1 Education: Market Drivers

11.10 Others



12 WAN Optimization Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

12.2.2 North America: Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.2.3 United States

12.2.4 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

12.3.2 Europe: Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.4 Germany

12.3.5 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers

12.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.4.3 China

12.4.4 India

12.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.5.3 United Arab Emirates

12.5.4 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

12.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: WAN Optimization Market Drivers

12.6.2 Latin America: Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.6.3 Brazil

12.6.4 Mexico

12.6.5 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share and Ranking

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2020

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Key Developments

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Launches

13.7.2 Business Expansions

13.7.3 Partnerships



14 Company Profile

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Cisco

14.3 Thoma Bravo (Riverbed)

14.4 Citrix

14.5 Infovista

14.6 Silver Peak

14.7 Array Networks

14.8 Aryaka Network

14.9 Circadence

14.10 Fat Pipe

14.11 Nuage Networks (Nokia)

14.12 Oracle

14.13 Huawei

14.14 Wanos

14.15 Equinix

14.16 GFI Software (Exinda)

14.17 F5 Netwroks

14.18 Aruba Networks(Hpe)

14.19 Vmware

14.20 Right-To-Win



