Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ expands to nation’s capital, with contactless phone delivery and set-up support, in as little as hours of order



As province begins to reopen amid COVID-19, adapted Pro On-the-Go ™ service is latest Rogers initiative to provide safe contactless customer support and delivery options

OTTAWA, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced that its personalized mobile retail experience, Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ , is now available in the nation’s capital. As restrictions in the province start to ease, and businesses pivot to meet the needs of Canadians in the new normal, Rogers has accelerated the expansion of Pro On-the-Go ™ to give customers in Ottawa another way to get a new phone in as little as hours and expert support to set it up, at no extra cost.

The service, available only at Rogers, has begun rolling out to Ottawa neighbourhoods and will expand throughout the nation’s capital in the coming weeks. To keep customers and team members safe, Rogers, and its partner Enjoy , temporarily moved to a contactless delivery and remote set-up support model in March. The contactless Pro On-the-Go service includes personalized one-to-one support and phone delivery in as little as hours. Whether in Kanata, The Glebe, or anywhere else in the Ottawa coverage area, customers choose the time, date and place that is most convenient for them. A Rogers Pro will then deliver the device and help guide the customer at a safe social distance – over the phone, through video call, or even from 6-feet apart on their front porch – to set up their new device, transfer applications, and sync contacts, all based on their preferences. The experts will offer customers as much or as little help as they need to get their new device up and running, including tips and tricks to get the most out of their smartphone, like how to make a video call with a loved one across the country – all from the safety and comfort of the customer’s home.

“In these uncertain times, Canadians rely on their smartphones to stay connected to the outside world and the people that matter most,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “It is more important than ever that we bring our customers the wireless devices and services they need in a way that’s safe, convenient and personalized for them, and we’re thrilled to now bring this innovative option to our customers in Ottawa.”

Over 10 million Canadians now have access to the service. Pro On-the-Go is also available to Rogers customers in Greater Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, parts of southwestern Ontario, and will expand to more Canadian markets this year.

This Canadian-first initiative is powered by Enjoy, the mobile retail store that helps customers save time and get the most out of every device they own. Enjoy has successfully collaborated with top technology and telecommunications companies like AT&T in the United States, BT and EE in the United Kingdom, and is working exclusively with Rogers in Canada.

“We are so excited to expand our partnership with Rogers to more Canadians, and to now bring this proven formula to customers in Ottawa,” says Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy. “We provide a top-notch personalized experience right to the customer’s doorstep. Our Experts deliver the best experiences and are impeccably trained, kind people.”

The expansion of Pro On-the-Go is the latest initiative Rogers is taking to improve customer experience and bring innovation to the Ottawa region. Earlier this year, Rogers announced it had begun rolling out the country’s first 5G network, starting with downtown Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The company previously announced improved wireless service across the nation’s capital including Bowesville Road, Bearbrook Road in Gloucester, Hwy 417, Woodroffe Avenue., Manotick Main Street and O’Grady, McKeown and Coker, and Orleans Village to help deliver a faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience. A recent study released by global leader in consumer insights, data, analytics, and advisory services, J.D. Power, showed that Canadians rated Rogers first in a tie for wireless network quality performance in Ontario.

In addition to its Pro On-the-Go expansion, Rogers has reopened more of its street front stores in Ottawa with appropriate health and safety measures to continue to keep team members and customers safe during their visits. For its home services, the company continues to offer its contactless self-installation and technical support model to keep Canadians connected to the people, services and information that matter to them. New Ignite™ Internet, TV and Home Phone customers, as well as customers who are moving homes, can take advantage of enhanced self-install and remote video support. Rogers technicians will drop off the necessary equipment outside the customer’s front door at no additional cost. Step-by-step guides are included along with instructions on how to download the MyRogers and Ignite WiFi Hub apps to complete set-up. Rogers support is available 24/7 through e-chat or a new video chat option to allow customers and technicians to work through the self-install process or technical difficulties together.

Learn more about Rogers Pro On-the-Go here .

Learn more about Ignite Self-Install here .

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology, sports and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

About Enjoy

Enjoy, based in Palo Alto, CA, is a company that is changing the way premiere companies serve their customers in a digitally-driven world. Enjoy created a mobile retail store experience and has partnered with companies like AT&T, BT and EE to serve customers in the U.S. and UK. For more information about Enjoy, please visit www.enjoy.com . To download press assets please visit https://www.enjoy.com/en-us/pages/press .

For further information: , 647-747-5118