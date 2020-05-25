Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Imaging Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Optical Imaging Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2020-2025.



Americas is the dominant player in the market with a market share of 39 % owing to many factors like high adoption rate of optical imaging devices is 95% in hospitals coupled with the developing technologies and changes in prices due to significant rise in technologies has made a positive impact in this region. Europe is another region which is rapidly growing and having a market share of 30% is due to the awareness of ophthalmological disorders coupled with the insurance coverage for the region.



Optical Imaging is a new technology that helps in apprehending the internal organs of the body invasively. This technique usually employs visible light to obtain detail images of smaller structures in the body. According to research findings, OCT captures more than 90% of the optical imaging market due to the wide range of applications provided by OCT in cardiology and oncology. The capacity to shorten delivery time coupled with higher adoption rate of these devices is helping the market to grow rapidly.



Optical Imaging Market Growth drivers:



The major growth factors for driving the Optical Imaging Industry are the numerous range of applications provided by the optical imaging devices in angiography, neurology, oncology, and so on. The technological advancement such as a fast optical imaging technique to reveal the time course of cortical responses as well as speech processing gives a cue of the rapidly developing technologies in optical imaging which are helping the market to grow. The use of fluorescent imaging with intraoperative optical imaging is a novel technology which is available at a reasonable cost thereby helping the market to grow



Optical Imaging Market Challenges:

The challenges in the Optical Imaging Market is the refrainment of small and medium sized players for optical imaging devices due to the ever so changing technology changes with the change in price. The challenge to develop contrast agents targeted to specific molecules along the various pathways for treatment using fluorescence imaging is a challenge for

clinicians.



Optical Imaging Market Report: Industry Coverage

Optical Imaging MarketBy Product: OCT Imaging System, Spectral Imaging System, PAT Imaging System, Diffuse Optical Tomography, Diffuse Optical Spectroscopy and others

Optical Imaging Market-By Technology: Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Hyper Spectral Imaging (HSI), and Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT)

Optical Imaging MarketBy Application: Ophthalmology, Neurology, Oncology and others

Optical Imaging MarketBy End Users: Hospitals, Clinics and Research Institutes

The major Key players for Optical Imaging Market are Optovue Inc., Thorlabs Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. , Headwall Photonics Inc. , Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and many more



PerkinElmer Inc., has developed a new 3D optical imaging system along with CCD camera which is used for the purpose of identifying cell number or pmol concentration thereby reducing the amount of tissue light propagated.



The need for accuracy in diagnostic imaging has brought upon a major change in the diagnosis of medical images. The radiology benches in many research institutes are now equipped with CAD Tools which utilize the data more efficiently by the doctors. The inclusion of CAD Tools with suitable algorithms will help in a shortened diagnostic time with better results.

The use of molecular imaging in near infrared tomography which allows vivo imaging of enzyme pathways in many pathways is a significant achievement for detection of brain tumors at an early stage.



The use of Angular Domain Imaging (ADI) for performing optical imaging through highly scattering media provides traversing image of the media thereby providing a hyperspectral image to the physician.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Optical Imaging Market- Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Optical Imaging Market- Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Optical Imaging Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Optical Imaging Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Optical Imaging Market-Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle



6. Optical Imaging Market- By Product (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. OCT Imaging System

6.3.2. Spectral Imaging System

6.3.3. PAT Imaging System

6.3.4. Diffuse Optical Tomography

6.3.5. Diffuse Optical Spectroscopy

6.3.6. Raman Spectroscopy

6.3.7. Endoscopy

6.3.8. Super Resolution Microscopy

6.3.9. Terahertz Tomography

6.3.10. Confocal Microscopy



7. Optical Imaging Market- By Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

7.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

7.3. Product Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Optical Coherence Tomography(OCT)

7.3.1.1. Spectral Domain OCT

7.3.1.2. Time Domain OCT

7.3.1.3. Fourier Domain OCT

7.3.1.4. Frequency Domain OCT

7.3.1.5. Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain OCT

7.3.1.5.1. Hyper Spectral Imaging (HSI)

7.3.1.5.2. Photo Acoustic Tomography (PAT)

7.3.2. Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging

7.3.3. Bioluminescence Imaging



8. Optical Imaging Market- By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Optical Coherence Tomography(OCT)

8.1.1. Ophthalmology

8.1.2. Neurology

8.1.3. Oncology

8.1.4. Dentistry

8.1.5. Dermatology

8.1.6. Cardiology

8.1.7. Life Sciences and Clinical Research

8.2. Hyper Spectral Imaging (HSI)

8.2.1. Medical Diagnosis

8.2.2. Cardiovascular System Pathology

8.2.3. Ophthalmology

8.2.4. Surgical Guide

8.3. Photo Acoustic Tomography (PAT)

8.3.1. Early Stage Cancer Diagnosis

8.3.2. Atherscleretotic Plaques Identification

8.3.3. Others



9. Optical Imaging Market- By End Users (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

9.3.1. Hospitals

9.3.2. Clinics

9.3.3. Research Institutes



10. Optical Imaging Market- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Aerosol Market- North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Optical Imaging Market- South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Optical Imaging Market- Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Optical Imaging Market- APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia

10.8.5.8. Hong Kong

10.8.5.9. Rest of APAC

10.9. Optical Imaging Market- Middle East Segment and Africa Segment Research

10.10. Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.10.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.10.2. Revenue and Trend Analysis

10.10.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.10.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.10.5. Middle East Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.10.5.1. Israel

10.10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.10.5.3. UAE

10.10.6. Africa Segment Analysis

10.10.6.1. South Africa

10.10.6.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa



11. Optical Imaging Market- Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Optical Imaging Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Optovue Inc.

12.3. Thorlabs Inc.

12.4. PerkinElmer Inc.

12.5. Headwall Photonics Inc.

12.6. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

12.7. Company6

12.8. Company7

12.9. Company8



13. Optical Imaging Market-Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f36nn3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900