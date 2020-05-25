VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, continues to augment its board of directors through the appointment of accomplished business executives and thought leaders with successful track records of advancing research and awareness within the arena of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), and substance abuse disorders (“DPS”). To this accord, Champignon is pleased to appoint Dr. Bill Wilkerson, LL.D. (Hon) to its board of directors.
An executive equipped with extensive service in business, government, broadcasting, the arts, and corporate crisis management, Dr. Wilkerson is an 8-time award-winning pioneer in workplace mental health. He led a Canadian-based, international initiative from 1998 to 2012 to recruit major employers in support of employee mental health, introducing the phrase and concept of mental health in the workplace. Dr. Wilkerson was previously President of one of Canada’s largest health benefits companies, Liberty Health, and held senior executive positions at the Royal Bank of Canada, CBC, and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.
Dr. Wilkerson has also been a business and communications adviser in the sports and entertainment sector having worked with the National Hockey League, the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Canadian Football League, TSN, CTV, and the Rogers Centre. Dr. Wilkerson initiated and chaired the U.S./Canada Forum on Mental Health and Productivity which rotated between Washington, Ottawa, Boston, Toronto, and Denver. Dr. Wilkerson also chaired a 4-year (2013-2017) business-led campaign throughout Europe called “Target Depression in the Workplace”, and the European Business Leadership Forum for Mental Health in the Workplace. He has travelled to more than twenty European capitals sharing his message with institutions as reputable and diverse as the European Central Bank and Royal Mail.
“I am pleased to join the board of directors of Champignon to help deploy, at long last, treatments of depression that work, work fast, restore health, fuel hope, animate workplace productivity, and save lives,” said Dr. Wilkerson. “The mission of this company is fundamental and enduring; to meet a pressing public need. This is what my twenty-two years of advocacy for mental health in the workplace has been all about. This directorship also permits me to support and help facilitate the vision of the extraordinarily skilled and dedicated physician-scientist Dr. Roger McIntyre, a world leader in a field that cries out for his kind of resolve, courage, compassion, and knowledge. I am humbled by, and grateful for, the opportunity to serve.”
Dr. Roger McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Champignon, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wilkerson to our board of directors. I look forward to working with him on a personal level as his decades of thought leadership in mental health and extensive global network will be vital to guiding our strategic initiatives and driving operational growth. As we forge a path forward, Dr. Wilkerson’s counsel and expertise will strengthen our mission-critical solutions to better serve our patients along with our employees and shareholders. I am a strong believer that the best processes have a people-centric vision front of mind. Dr. Wilkerson’s years of steadfast diligence and empathy in this space are a valued contribution to our efforts overall.”
The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Joe Perino from its board of directors. Champignon thanks Mr. Perino for his contributions to date and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavours.
About Champignon Brands Inc.
Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) is focused on the formulation and manufacturing of novel ketamine, anaesthetics, and adaptogenic delivery platforms for nutraceutical and psychedelic medicine while being supported by a leading psychedelics medicines clinic platform. The Company is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO, and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/.
