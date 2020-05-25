Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology (ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease (Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories)-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tissue diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2025 from USD 3.44 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in this market is driven by the rising incidence of cancer, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, the recommendation of cancer screening, availability of reimbursements, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The consumables segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is driven mainly by their requirement in large numbers, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. The increasing number of reagent rental agreements is also one of the major factors to drive the growth of the consumables market globally.

The immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.

Based on the technology type, the tissue diagnostic market is segmented into immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, where this technology is mostly used in tissue diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.

Geographically, the tissue diagnostic market is dominated by North America and followed by Europe in 2019. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast to period. Economic growth in the countries of this region, large population base, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests, will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Tissue Diagnostic Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Market: by Disease

4.3 Tissue Diagnostic Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Developing Infrastructure for Cancer Diagnosis

5.2.1.4 Recommendations for Cancer Screening

5.2.1.5 Availability of Reimbursements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Degree of Consolidation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Significant Opportunities in Brics Countries

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines

5.2.3.3 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Pertaining to Cancer Drugs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

5.2.4.2 Lack of Infrastructure and Low Awareness in Middle- and Low- Income Countries

5.2.4.3 Availability of Refurbished Products

5.2.4.4 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.5 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Increasing Number of Reagent Rental Agreements

6 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Antibodies

6.2.2 Kits

6.2.3 Reagents

6.2.4 Probes

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Slide-Staining Systems

6.3.2 Scanners

6.3.3 Tissue-Processing Systems

6.3.4 Other Instruments

7 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.3 in Situ Hybridization (ISH)

7.4 Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

7.5 Special Staining

8 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Disease

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Breast Cancer

8.3 Gastric Cancer

8.4 Lymphoma

8.5 Prostate Cancer

8.6 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

8.7 Other Diseases

9 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Research Laboratories

9.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.5 Contract Research Organizations

9.6 Other End Users

10 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Us is Expected to be Dominant Country-Level Market for Tissue Diagnostics

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 High Prevalence of Cancer in Canada is Expected to Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Availability of Reimbursements for Colorectal Cancer Screening

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth in the Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Government Funding for Cancer Diagnosis & Prevention to Support the Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 High Incidence of Cancer to Support the Market Growth in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 High Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Spanish Market

10.3.6 Rest of Europe (Roe)

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Expanding Healthcare Sector in the Country to Drive Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (Roapac)

10.5 Rest of the World (Row)

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Screening Programs to Support Market Growth

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer in the Middle East & Africa to Support Market Growth

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches (2017-2020)

11.3.2 Product Approvals (2017-2020)

11.3.3 Partnerships and Collaborations (2017-2020)

11.3.4 Acquisitions (2017-2020)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Visionary Leaders

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Publisher View)*

12.1 Roche

12.2 Danaher

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4 Abbott

12.5 Agilent Technologies

12.6 Merck Kgaa

12.7 Sakura Finetek Japan

12.8 Abcam

12.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

12.10 Bio Sb

12.11 Biogenex

12.12 Cell Signaling Technology

12.13 Histo-Line Laboratories

12.14 Slee Medical Gmbh

12.15 Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

12.16 Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd

12.17 Medite Gmbh

12.18 Cellpath Ltd

12.19 Hologic, Inc.

12.20 Dipath S.P.A.

