Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condensing Unit Market by Type (Air-cooled, Water-cooled, Evaporative), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Transportation), Function (Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Heat Pumps), Refrigerant Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The condensing unit market is projected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2025 from USD 23.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025.
The global condensing unit market is expected to grow as various end-use industries such as food & beverage retail stores, etc., are expected to register healthy growth in different emerging nations such as India, Thailand, China, and Malaysia. The commercial industry majorly uses water-cooled condensing units and air-cooled condensing units.
The air-cooled segment is estimated to lead the condensing unit market in terms of volume from 2020 to 2025.
By type, the air-cooled segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. Also, the air-cooled condensing unit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Air-cooled condensing units are easy to install and require low maintenance, whereas water-cooled condensing units have a longer life and higher energy efficiency as compared to air-cooled condensing units.
The industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market, by the application.
By application, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. The growing demand for advanced refrigeration from various application areas, such as power plants, retail stores, dairy cabinets, hospitals, cryogenic containers, and cooling systems, is expected to help the industrial application segment to grow at the highest rate.
Air Conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market by function.
By application, the air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market during the forecast period as air conditioning condensing units are extensively used in chemical plants, power plants, ice manufacturing units, cold storages & warehouses and hotel & restaurants.
Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.
The Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East & African countries have substantial growth prospects for the condensing unit market because of the growing applications of refrigeration in various end-use industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals and plastics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Condensing Unit Market
4.2 Condensing Unit Market, by Region
4.3 Asia Pacific Condensing Unit Market, by Country and Application
4.4 Condensing Unit Market, by Type
4.5 Condensing Unit Market, by Function
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Retail Sector in Emerging Economies
5.2.1.2 High Durability and Long Life of Advanced Condensing Units
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations on Refrigerants Used in Condensing Units
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements Leading to Introduction of Efficient Condensing Units
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Natural Refrigerants
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat From New Entrants
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macro Economic Indicators
5.4.1 Industry Outlook
5.4.1.1 Cold Storage Construction
5.4.1.2 Manufacturing
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Hermetic Condensing Unit
5.5.2 Scroll Condensing Unit
5.5.3 Semi-Hermetic Condensing Unit
6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Condensing Unit Market
6.1 Global Scenario
6.2 Impact on Asia Pacific Condensing Unit Market
6.3 Impact on Global Condensing Unit Market: Retail Industry
6.3.1 Australia
6.3.2 Canada
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 US
6.4 Conclusion
7 Condensing Unit Market, by Compressor Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Reciprocating Compressors
7.3 Screw Compressors
7.4 Rotary Compressors
7.5 Others
8 Condensing Unit Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Air-Cooled Condensing Unit
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Projected to Lead Air-Cooled Segment During the Forecast Period
8.3 Water-Cooled Condensing Unit
8.3.1 Middle East & Africa to be the Fastest-Growing Market for Water-Cooled Condensing Units
8.4 Evaporative Condensing Unit
8.4.1 North America to Lead the Evaporative Condensing Unit Market During the Forecast Period
9 Condensing Unit Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Lead the Commercial Condensing Unit Market in 2020
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 South America is Projected to Grow the Fastest in Industrial Condensing Units
9.4 Transportation
9.4.1 Europe is Projected to Lead the Transportation Segment During the Forecast Period
10 Condensing Unit Market, by Function
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Air Conditioning
10.3 Refrigeration
10.4 Heat Pumps
11 Condensing Unit Market, by Refrigerant Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fluorocarbons
11.2.1 HCFCs
11.2.2 HFCS
11.2.3 Hfos
11.3 Hydrocarbons
11.3.1 Isobutane
11.3.2 Propane
11.3.3 Others
11.4 Inorganics
11.4.1 Ammonia
11.4.2 CO2
11.4.3 Others
12 Condensing Unit Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 China to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in the Asia Pacific During the Forecast Period
12.2.2 India
12.2.2.1 India is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in Asia Pacific
12.2.3 Japan
12.2.3.1 in Japan, the Condensing Unit Market is Driven by Industrial Applications
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Commercial Application Segment Projected to Record the Fastest Growth in South Korea
12.2.5 Thailand
12.2.5.1 in Thailand, the Condensing Unit Market is Driven by Industrial Applications
12.2.6 Malaysia
12.2.6.1 Growing Demand for Commercial Refrigeration Anticipated to Fuel the Market in Malaysia
12.2.7 Singapore
12.2.7.1 Rising Demand for Advanced Refrigeration From Marine and Oil & Gas Sectors Drive Market Growth in Singapore
12.2.8 Indonesia
12.2.8.1 Growing Cold Storage Market in Indonesia Propels Demand for Condensing Units
12.2.9 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Germany to Lead the Europe Condensing Market During the Forecast Period
12.3.2 UK
12.3.2.1 UK is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in Europe
12.3.3 France
12.3.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in France is Driven by Commercial Applications
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Air-Cooled Condensing Units Lead the Market in Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Increasing Number of Cold Storage Facilities Fuels Growth of the Market in Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 North America
12.4.1 US
12.4.1.1 US to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in North America
12.4.2 Canada
12.4.2.1 Canada is the Second-Largest Condensing Unit Market in North America
12.4.3 Mexico
12.4.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in Mexico is Driven by Commercial Applications
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Saudi Arabia
12.5.1.1 Commercial Applications to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in Saudi Arabia
12.5.2 Turkey
12.5.2.1 Turkey is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in the Middle East & Africa
12.5.3 Uae
12.5.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in the Uae is Driven by Growing Food & Beverage Industry
12.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.6 South America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.1.1 Brazil to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in South America During the Forecast Period
12.6.2 Argentina
12.6.2.1 Argentina is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in South America
12.6.3 Chile
12.6.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in Chile is Driven by Growing Food Processing Industry
12.6.4 Rest of South America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5 Market Ranking of Key Players
13.6 Competitive Scenario
13.6.1 New Product Launches
13.6.2 Expansions
13.6.3 Partnerships
13.6.4 Acquisitions
13.6.5 Contracts
13.6.6 Joint Ventures
13.6.7 Divestments
14 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Author's View and Impact of Covid-19
14.1 Emerson Electric Co.
14.2 Carrier Global Corporation
14.3 Danfoss
14.4 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
14.5 Heatcraft Refrigeration Products Llc
14.6 Voltas Limited
14.7 Bitzer Se
14.8 Advansor a/s
14.9 Baltimore Aircoil Company
14.10 Officine Mario Dorin S.P.A.
14.11 SCM Frigo S.P.A.
14.11 Other Companies
14.12 Other Companies
14.12.1 Daikin Applied
14.12.2 Evapco, Inc.
14.12.3 Frascold
14.12.4 Freezeindia Manufacturing Private Limited
14.12.5 Howe Corporation
14.12.6 Hussmann Corporation
14.12.7 Blue Star Ltd
14.12.8 Mta S.P.A.
14.12.9 National Comfort Products
14.12.10 Patton
14.12.11 Safe Air Technology
14.12.12 Shanghai General Fushi Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd
14.12.13 Shree Refrigerations Pvt. Ltd.
14.12.14 Tecumseh Products Company Llc
14.12.15 Zanotti S.P.A.
14.12.16 Shanghai Zhaoxue Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.
14.12.17 Zhejiang Beifeng Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.
