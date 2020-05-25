Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condensing Unit Market by Type (Air-cooled, Water-cooled, Evaporative), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Transportation), Function (Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Heat Pumps), Refrigerant Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The condensing unit market is projected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2025 from USD 23.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025.



The global condensing unit market is expected to grow as various end-use industries such as food & beverage retail stores, etc., are expected to register healthy growth in different emerging nations such as India, Thailand, China, and Malaysia. The commercial industry majorly uses water-cooled condensing units and air-cooled condensing units.



The air-cooled segment is estimated to lead the condensing unit market in terms of volume from 2020 to 2025.



By type, the air-cooled segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. Also, the air-cooled condensing unit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Air-cooled condensing units are easy to install and require low maintenance, whereas water-cooled condensing units have a longer life and higher energy efficiency as compared to air-cooled condensing units.



The industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market, by the application.



By application, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. The growing demand for advanced refrigeration from various application areas, such as power plants, retail stores, dairy cabinets, hospitals, cryogenic containers, and cooling systems, is expected to help the industrial application segment to grow at the highest rate.



Air Conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market by function.



By application, the air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market during the forecast period as air conditioning condensing units are extensively used in chemical plants, power plants, ice manufacturing units, cold storages & warehouses and hotel & restaurants.



Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East & African countries have substantial growth prospects for the condensing unit market because of the growing applications of refrigeration in various end-use industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals and plastics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Condensing Unit Market

4.2 Condensing Unit Market, by Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Condensing Unit Market, by Country and Application

4.4 Condensing Unit Market, by Type

4.5 Condensing Unit Market, by Function



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Retail Sector in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.2 High Durability and Long Life of Advanced Condensing Units

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations on Refrigerants Used in Condensing Units

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements Leading to Introduction of Efficient Condensing Units

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Natural Refrigerants

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macro Economic Indicators

5.4.1 Industry Outlook

5.4.1.1 Cold Storage Construction

5.4.1.2 Manufacturing

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Hermetic Condensing Unit

5.5.2 Scroll Condensing Unit

5.5.3 Semi-Hermetic Condensing Unit



6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Condensing Unit Market

6.1 Global Scenario

6.2 Impact on Asia Pacific Condensing Unit Market

6.3 Impact on Global Condensing Unit Market: Retail Industry

6.3.1 Australia

6.3.2 Canada

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 US

6.4 Conclusion



7 Condensing Unit Market, by Compressor Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reciprocating Compressors

7.3 Screw Compressors

7.4 Rotary Compressors

7.5 Others



8 Condensing Unit Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Projected to Lead Air-Cooled Segment During the Forecast Period

8.3 Water-Cooled Condensing Unit

8.3.1 Middle East & Africa to be the Fastest-Growing Market for Water-Cooled Condensing Units

8.4 Evaporative Condensing Unit

8.4.1 North America to Lead the Evaporative Condensing Unit Market During the Forecast Period



9 Condensing Unit Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Lead the Commercial Condensing Unit Market in 2020

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 South America is Projected to Grow the Fastest in Industrial Condensing Units

9.4 Transportation

9.4.1 Europe is Projected to Lead the Transportation Segment During the Forecast Period



10 Condensing Unit Market, by Function

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Air Conditioning

10.3 Refrigeration

10.4 Heat Pumps



11 Condensing Unit Market, by Refrigerant Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fluorocarbons

11.2.1 HCFCs

11.2.2 HFCS

11.2.3 Hfos

11.3 Hydrocarbons

11.3.1 Isobutane

11.3.2 Propane

11.3.3 Others

11.4 Inorganics

11.4.1 Ammonia

11.4.2 CO2

11.4.3 Others



12 Condensing Unit Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 China to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in the Asia Pacific During the Forecast Period

12.2.2 India

12.2.2.1 India is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in Asia Pacific

12.2.3 Japan

12.2.3.1 in Japan, the Condensing Unit Market is Driven by Industrial Applications

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Commercial Application Segment Projected to Record the Fastest Growth in South Korea

12.2.5 Thailand

12.2.5.1 in Thailand, the Condensing Unit Market is Driven by Industrial Applications

12.2.6 Malaysia

12.2.6.1 Growing Demand for Commercial Refrigeration Anticipated to Fuel the Market in Malaysia

12.2.7 Singapore

12.2.7.1 Rising Demand for Advanced Refrigeration From Marine and Oil & Gas Sectors Drive Market Growth in Singapore

12.2.8 Indonesia

12.2.8.1 Growing Cold Storage Market in Indonesia Propels Demand for Condensing Units

12.2.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Germany to Lead the Europe Condensing Market During the Forecast Period

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 UK is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in Europe

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in France is Driven by Commercial Applications

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Air-Cooled Condensing Units Lead the Market in Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Increasing Number of Cold Storage Facilities Fuels Growth of the Market in Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 North America

12.4.1 US

12.4.1.1 US to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in North America

12.4.2 Canada

12.4.2.1 Canada is the Second-Largest Condensing Unit Market in North America

12.4.3 Mexico

12.4.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in Mexico is Driven by Commercial Applications

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.1 Commercial Applications to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 Turkey

12.5.2.1 Turkey is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in the Middle East & Africa

12.5.3 Uae

12.5.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in the Uae is Driven by Growing Food & Beverage Industry

12.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.1.1 Brazil to Lead the Condensing Unit Market in South America During the Forecast Period

12.6.2 Argentina

12.6.2.1 Argentina is the Second-Largest Market for Condensing Units in South America

12.6.3 Chile

12.6.3.1 Condensing Unit Market in Chile is Driven by Growing Food Processing Industry

12.6.4 Rest of South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 New Product Launches

13.6.2 Expansions

13.6.3 Partnerships

13.6.4 Acquisitions

13.6.5 Contracts

13.6.6 Joint Ventures

13.6.7 Divestments



14 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Author's View and Impact of Covid-19

14.1 Emerson Electric Co.

14.2 Carrier Global Corporation

14.3 Danfoss

14.4 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

14.5 Heatcraft Refrigeration Products Llc

14.6 Voltas Limited

14.7 Bitzer Se

14.8 Advansor a/s

14.9 Baltimore Aircoil Company

14.10 Officine Mario Dorin S.P.A.

14.11 SCM Frigo S.P.A.

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Author's View and Impact of Covid-19

14.12 Other Companies

14.12.1 Daikin Applied

14.12.2 Evapco, Inc.

14.12.3 Frascold

14.12.4 Freezeindia Manufacturing Private Limited

14.12.5 Howe Corporation

14.12.6 Hussmann Corporation

14.12.7 Blue Star Ltd

14.12.8 Mta S.P.A.

14.12.9 National Comfort Products

14.12.10 Patton

14.12.11 Safe Air Technology

14.12.12 Shanghai General Fushi Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd

14.12.13 Shree Refrigerations Pvt. Ltd.

14.12.14 Tecumseh Products Company Llc

14.12.15 Zanotti S.P.A.

14.12.16 Shanghai Zhaoxue Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.

14.12.17 Zhejiang Beifeng Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfa4ou

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900