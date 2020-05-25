Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines Market by Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis, Canine Distemper), Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Porcine, Canine), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary vaccines market is projected to reach USD 11,337.5 million by 2025 from USD 8,014.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the initiatives by various government agencies and animal associations to maintain animal health, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, growth in the companion animal population, and the rising demand for animal-derived food products are driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the high storage cost of vaccines is restraining market growth.

By technology, the recombinant vaccines segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the veterinary vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other vaccines. The recombinant vaccine segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth in this segment is driven advantages offered by recombinant vaccines such as the lack of need for adjuvants, free from pathogen contamination, exhibit no post-vaccination reactions, and provide higher safety.

By type, the porcine vaccines segment dominated the veterinary vaccines market in 2019.

Based on type, the veterinary vaccines market is segmented porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, livestock vaccines, companion animal vaccines, aquaculture vaccines, and other animal vaccines. Porcine vaccines accounted for the largest share of the veterinary vaccines market in 2019, primarily due to the increasing porcine population, growing awareness about animal vaccination, and an outbreak of porcine diseases such as PRRS, swine influenza, and Aujeszky's Disease.

Asia Pacific veterinary vaccines market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising pet adoption, expansion of key vaccine players, increasing product availability, and investments in manufacturing facilities in various Asia Pacific countries, especially in India, China, and Thailand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Vaccines Market Overview

4.2 North America: Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Technology (2019)

4.3 Shares of Major Regional Segments in the Veterinary Vaccines Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Companion Animal Population

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases

5.2.1.3 Initiatives by Various Government Agencies and Animal Associations

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Storage Cost of Vaccines

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inadequate Surveillance and Reporting Systems

6 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porcine Vaccines

6.2.1 Porcine Vaccines Segment Dominated the Market in 2019

6.3 Poultry Vaccines

6.3.1 Increased Production and Rearing of Poultry to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4 Livestock Vaccines

6.4.1 Bovine Vaccines

6.4.1.1 Bovine Vaccines Segment Dominated the Livestock Vaccines Market in 2019

6.4.2 Small Ruminant Vaccines

6.4.2.1 Clostridial Diseases and Scabby Mouth Infection are Some of the Major Diseases Affecting Small Ruminants

6.5 Companion Animal Vaccines

6.5.1 Canine Vaccines

6.5.1.1 Canine Vaccines Segment Dominated the Companion Animal Vaccines Market in 2019

6.5.2 Feline Vaccines

6.5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive the Demand for Feline Vaccines

6.6 Aquaculture Vaccines

6.6.1 Vaccination Plays a Crucial Role in Commercial Fish Farming

6.7 Other Animal Vaccines

7 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Disease

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Porcine Diseases

7.3 Poultry Diseases

7.4 Livestock Diseases

7.4.1 Bovine Diseases

7.4.2 Small Ruminant Diseases

7.5 Companion Animal Diseases

7.5.1 Canine Diseases

7.5.2 Feline Diseases

7.6 Aquaculture Diseases

8 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Live Attenuated Vaccines

8.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

8.3 Inactivated Vaccines

8.3.1 Rising need to Develop Artificial Immunity Against Diseases from Non-Living Pathogens is a Key Factor Driving the Growth of the Inactivated Vaccines Market

8.4 Toxoid Vaccines

8.4.1 Toxoid Vaccines are Used when a Bacterial Toxin Causes an Illness

8.5 Recombinant Vaccines

8.5.1 Advantages Associated with Recombinant Vaccines Driving their Demand

8.6 Other Vaccines

9 Veterinary Vaccines Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Us is the Largest Market for Veterinary Vaccines in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Pet and Livestock Populations in Canada to Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominated the European Veterinary Vaccines Market in 2019

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growing Pet Adoption is Increasing the Demand for Veterinary Vaccines in the Uk

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Pet Ownership to Support Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Increasing Outbreaks of Diseases to Support Market Growth in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Increase in the Number of Veterinary Practices and the Willingness to Spend on Animal Healthcare to Drive Market Growth in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Outbreak of Covid-19 to Affect the Overall Companion Animal Market in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Increasing Expenditure on Pet Healthcare to Drive Market Growth in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Dearth of Veterinarians to Restrain Market Growth in India

9.4.4 Thailand

9.4.4.1 Thailand is a Major Market for Porcine Vaccines in the Asia Pacific

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Zoetis

11.2 Merck Animal Health

11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.4 Elanco

11.5 Ceva

11.6 Virbac

11.7 Vetoquinol

11.8 Phibro Animal Health

11.9 Hester Biosciences

11.10 Hipra

11.11 Biogenesis Bago

11.12 Tianjin Ringpu

11.13 China Animal Husbandry

11.14 Jinyu Bio-Technology

11.15 Other Companies

11.15.1 Endovac Animal Health

11.15.2 Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited

11.15.3 Aptimmune Biologics

11.15.4 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

11.15.5 Torigen

11.15.6 Verovaccines



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/on8z09

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900