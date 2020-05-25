Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Niobium Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Niobium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Niobium metal is found in volcanic rocks of various places around the world. It is a rare element obtained from tantalite and pyrochlore mineral ores.



Factors such as growing demand for steel and growing demand from construction industry are driving the market growth. Though, the insufficient supply of the metal restrains the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for high strength and lightweight steel is the opportunity for the Niobium market.



Based on end user, the construction segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the dependence on micro-alloying with niobium to produce premium quality steel to meet the present day requirements of the sector.



The key vendors mentioned are Advanced Metallurgical, Anglo American, Magris Resources, Global Advanced Metals, CBMM, Grandview Materials Inc, Titanex GmbH, Molycorp, Alkane Resources Ltd, SDMS, NioCorp Developments Ltd, Corevale Limited, and Taseko Mines Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Niobium Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Niobium Metal

5.3 Ferroniobium

5.4 Vacuum Grade Niobium Alloys

5.5 Niobium Oxide



6 Global Niobium Market, By Occurrence

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pyrochlore

6.3 Columbite-Tantalite

6.4 Carbonatites and Associates



7 Global Niobium Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Capacitors

7.3 Super Alloys

7.4 Glass

7.5 Superconducting Magnets

7.6 Steel



8 Global Niobium Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace and Defence

8.3 Construction

8.4 Oil and Gas

8.5 Automotive



9 Global Niobium Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Advanced Metallurgical

11.2 Anglo American

11.3 Magris Resources

11.4 Global Advanced Metals

11.5 CBMM

11.6 Grandview Materials Inc

11.7 Titanex GmbH

11.8 Molycorp

11.9 Alkane Resources Ltd

11.10 SDMS

11.11 NioCorp Developments Ltd

11.12 Corevale Limited

11.13 Taseko Mines Ltd



