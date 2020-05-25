Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Niobium Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Niobium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Niobium metal is found in volcanic rocks of various places around the world. It is a rare element obtained from tantalite and pyrochlore mineral ores.
Factors such as growing demand for steel and growing demand from construction industry are driving the market growth. Though, the insufficient supply of the metal restrains the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for high strength and lightweight steel is the opportunity for the Niobium market.
Based on end user, the construction segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the dependence on micro-alloying with niobium to produce premium quality steel to meet the present day requirements of the sector.
The key vendors mentioned are Advanced Metallurgical, Anglo American, Magris Resources, Global Advanced Metals, CBMM, Grandview Materials Inc, Titanex GmbH, Molycorp, Alkane Resources Ltd, SDMS, NioCorp Developments Ltd, Corevale Limited, and Taseko Mines Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Niobium Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Niobium Metal
5.3 Ferroniobium
5.4 Vacuum Grade Niobium Alloys
5.5 Niobium Oxide
6 Global Niobium Market, By Occurrence
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pyrochlore
6.3 Columbite-Tantalite
6.4 Carbonatites and Associates
7 Global Niobium Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Capacitors
7.3 Super Alloys
7.4 Glass
7.5 Superconducting Magnets
7.6 Steel
8 Global Niobium Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace and Defence
8.3 Construction
8.4 Oil and Gas
8.5 Automotive
9 Global Niobium Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Advanced Metallurgical
11.2 Anglo American
11.3 Magris Resources
11.4 Global Advanced Metals
11.5 CBMM
11.6 Grandview Materials Inc
11.7 Titanex GmbH
11.8 Molycorp
11.9 Alkane Resources Ltd
11.10 SDMS
11.11 NioCorp Developments Ltd
11.12 Corevale Limited
11.13 Taseko Mines Ltd
