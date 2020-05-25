Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glyoxylic Acid Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Glyoxylic Acid market is expected to reach $1,111.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026. Glyoxylic acid or Oxo-acetic acid is transparent organic solid compound. By means of glyoxal as primary raw materials it occurs naturally or produced synthetically. Its downstream goods are used in mixture of end-use industries.
Factors such as rising utilize of flavors in food & beverage production and increase in personal care products with increasing alertness regarding skin and hair care and growing demand from agrochemicals is driving the market growth. Though, continuous increase in population is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, growing command from downstream goods are the opportunities for the glyoxylic acid market.
Based on derivatives, the allantoin segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to its emulsifying and moisturizing properties. Increasing command of hair care products such as straightening products, conditioners, lotions, shampoos, and hair creams is projected to drive the demand in this market.
The key vendors mentioned are Akema S.r.l., CABB Group, CrossChem, DuPont, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd, Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd, Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co.,LTD., Marcelo Roberto Pressi, Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Phibro Chem, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, STAN Chemical Co, Ltd., The Chemours Company, WeylChem International GmbH and Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Glyoxylic Acid 40%
5.3 Glyoxylic Acid 50%
6 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid
6.3 Solid
7 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Derivatives
7.1 Introduction
7.2 2-Hydroxyl-Phosphine Acetic Acid
7.3 DL-P-Hydroxy Phenylhydantoin
7.4 P-Hydroxyphenylglycine
7.5 Allantoin
7.7 Vanillin
8 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Agrochemicals
8.3 Flavour Industry
8.4 Personal Care and Cosmetics
8.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
8.6 Aromas
9 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Akema S.r.l.
11.2 CABB Group
11.3 CrossChem
11.4 DuPont
11.5 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd
11.6 Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd
11.7 Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co.,LTD.
11.8 Marcelo Roberto Pressi
11.9 Mehul Dye Chem Industries
11.10 Phibro Chem
11.11 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
11.12 STAN Chemical Co, Ltd.
11.13 The Chemours Company
11.14 WeylChem International GmbH
11.15 Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsvw48
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: