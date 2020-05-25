Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glyoxylic Acid Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glyoxylic Acid market is expected to reach $1,111.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026. Glyoxylic acid or Oxo-acetic acid is transparent organic solid compound. By means of glyoxal as primary raw materials it occurs naturally or produced synthetically. Its downstream goods are used in mixture of end-use industries.



Factors such as rising utilize of flavors in food & beverage production and increase in personal care products with increasing alertness regarding skin and hair care and growing demand from agrochemicals is driving the market growth. Though, continuous increase in population is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, growing command from downstream goods are the opportunities for the glyoxylic acid market.



Based on derivatives, the allantoin segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to its emulsifying and moisturizing properties. Increasing command of hair care products such as straightening products, conditioners, lotions, shampoos, and hair creams is projected to drive the demand in this market.



The key vendors mentioned are Akema S.r.l., CABB Group, CrossChem, DuPont, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd, Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd, Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co.,LTD., Marcelo Roberto Pressi, Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Phibro Chem, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, STAN Chemical Co, Ltd., The Chemours Company, WeylChem International GmbH and Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glyoxylic Acid 40%

5.3 Glyoxylic Acid 50%



6 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid

6.3 Solid



7 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Derivatives

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2-Hydroxyl-Phosphine Acetic Acid

7.3 DL-P-Hydroxy Phenylhydantoin

7.4 P-Hydroxyphenylglycine

7.5 Allantoin

7.7 Vanillin



8 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agrochemicals

8.3 Flavour Industry

8.4 Personal Care and Cosmetics

8.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

8.6 Aromas



9 Global Glyoxylic Acid Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Akema S.r.l.

11.2 CABB Group

11.3 CrossChem

11.4 DuPont

11.5 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

11.6 Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd

11.7 Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co.,LTD.

11.8 Marcelo Roberto Pressi

11.9 Mehul Dye Chem Industries

11.10 Phibro Chem

11.11 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

11.12 STAN Chemical Co, Ltd.

11.13 The Chemours Company

11.14 WeylChem International GmbH

11.15 Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.



