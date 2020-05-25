Dublin, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Lighting market is expected to reach $40.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2018 to 2026. A smart lighting system is utilized to reduce greenhouse emissions by means of inert infrared and tenancy sensors. There are wired and non-wired smart lighting systems that are used for the power-saving function in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



Factors such as increasing acceptance of Li-Fi technology, mounting number of stylish city development initiatives across the globe and growing demand for energy efficient lighting are driving the market growth. Though, short of installation and payback awareness is restraining the market. Development in lighting control is the opportunity for the Smart Lighting market.



Based on end user, outdoor segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the mounting focal point on enhancing connectivity by constructing roads and installing smart lights intended for these roads, particularly in the rising countries in the APAC region. This, in turn would spur the development of the outdoor market.



The key vendors mentioned are ABB , Acuity Brands, Inc, Adesto Technologies (Echelon Corporation), Dialight PLC, Eaton Corporation PLC , General Electric Company (Current-Powered By GE), Honeywell International Inc, Hubbell Incorporated, Ideal Industries, Inc, Legrand S.A, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc , LG Electronics Inc, LightwaveRF PLC, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Group, Rab Lighting Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Signify N.V, Synapse Wireless, Inc, Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited and Zumtobel Group AG.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Lighting Market, By Installation Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Retrofit Installations

5.3 New Installations



6 Global Smart Lighting Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.4 Hardware



7 Global Smart Lighting Market, By Lighting Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light Emitting Diode

7.3 Incadescent

7.4 Fluorescent

7.5 Halogen

7.6 High Intensity Discharge Lamps

7.7 Neon Lighting



8 Global Smart Lighting Market, By Communication Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wireless

8.3 Wired Technology



9 Global Smart Lighting Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Outdoor

9.3 Indoor



10 Global Smart Lighting Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 ABB

12.2 Acuity Brands, Inc

12.3 Adesto Technologies (Echelon Corporation)

12.4 Dialight PLC

12.5 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.6 General Electric Company (Current-Powered By GE)

12.7 Honeywell International Inc

12.8 Hubbell Incorporated

12.9 Ideal Industries, Inc

12.10 Legrand S.A

12.11 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc

12.12 LG Electronics Inc

12.13 LightwaveRF PLC

12.14 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

12.15 OSRAM Licht AG

12.16 Panasonic Group

12.17 Rab Lighting Inc

12.18 Schneider Electric SE

12.19 Signify N.V

12.20 Synapse Wireless, Inc

12.21 Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

12.22 Zumtobel Group AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkx1st

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900