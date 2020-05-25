GUANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.



ICA Asia Pacific Opportunities Summit on June 2 – June 4, 2020

Credit Suisse Asia Internet Virtual Conference on June 4 – June 5, 2020

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8 – June 10, 2020

Citi Industrials/Logistics/SME Virtual Corporate Day on June 9 – June 10, 2020

J.P. Morgan’s China Investor Conference on June 22-24, 2020

Management will host one-on-one and group meetings throughout these events to discuss the Company’s latest business development via teleconference.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one conference meeting with EHang are encouraged to contact their respective sales representative or EHang's Investor Relations Department at ir@ehang.com .

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com .