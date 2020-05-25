Professor Outi Vaarala, Senior Vice President for Research and Development and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group, as of 1 June 2020.

Professor Outi Vaarala, Senior Vice President for Research and Development and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group, as of 1 June 2020.

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MAY 2020 AT 4.20 p.m. EEST

﻿Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 June 2020: Professor Outi Vaarala appointed as Senior Vice President for Research and Development﻿

Professor Outi Vaarala, M.D., Ph.D. has been appointed Senior Vice President for Research and Development and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group, as of 1 June 2020. Vaarala has held the position of Vice President, Oncology Research in Orion’s Research and Development as of 10 June 2019. Prior to Orion, Vaarala led drug discovery and development from target identification to clinical Phase 2 studies in Respiratory Inflammation and Autoimmunity therapy area, first at AstraZeneca, Sweden, and later at Medimmune/AstraZeneca, USA.

Outi Vaarala is a medical doctor (University of Helsinki) and has a PhD in immunology. Outi Vaarala was appointed as a Professor of Pediatric Immunology, Linkoping University, Sweden, in 2000, and as a Professor of Autoimmune Diseases, Lund University, Sweden, in 2015.

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, says:

”Orion’s Research and Development is in an interesting phase. Our operations have been developed into a recognized world-class organization that has also achieved remarkable results. Outi Vaarala has excellent background and experience from various leadership positions in Research and Development in the international pharmaceutical industry as well as a long experience of immunology and remarkable career in the academy. She has published more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles in internationally renowned scientific journals. I warmly welcome Outi as a member of Orion’s Executive Management Board.”

Outi Vaarala says:

”During the past year when leading Oncology Research team at Orion, I have recognised the fabulous opportunities in Orion based on the knowledge and expertise across the organisation. This makes me excited about this new challenge ahead me. Co-operation and international networking is a key to success because nobody can develop drugs alone. Finland and Orion have a lot to offer for the proprietary drug discovery, and at the same time international networking is a crucial part of the operations of Orion’s Research and Development. In my new position, I want to emphasise this.”

The CV of Outi Vaarala and a photo of her are attached.





Orion Corporation





Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari

President and CEO Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions





Contact person:

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, phone +358 50 966 3692

Contact person for media:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications, phone +358 50 966 4646, terhi.ormio@orion.fi





APPENDIX:

The CV of Outi Vaarala

Outi Vaarala



MD, University of Helsinki, 1990

PhD in immunology, University of Helsinki, 1991

Professor of Pediatric Immunology, Linkoping University, Sweden, 2000

Professor of Autoimmune Diseases, Lund University, Sweden, 2015



Born 1962

Senior Vice President for Research and Development, Orion Corporation as of 1 June 2020

Career



2019- Vice President of Oncology Research, Orion Corporation 2018-2019 Senior Director Research, Respiratory Inflammation and Autoimmunity, Medimmune/AstraZeneca, The United States

2017-2018 Vice President, Head of Lung Immunity, AstraZeneca, Sweden 2014-2017 Vice President, Head of Translational Science, AstraZeneca, Sweden 2014 Director of the Department of Vaccinations and Immune Protection; Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) 2005-2014 Research Professor, Head of the Immune Response Unit, Department of Vaccines and Immune Protection; Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL)

Positions of trust

2005-2014 Permanent expert at the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Publications

More than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles in internationally renowned scientific journals (as in Science Translational Medicine, Cell Host Microbes, JAMA, New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet, and Journal of Immunology).





Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR



Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment