MONTREAL, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank announced today that is has extended an existing partnership with Mackenzie Investments (Mackenzie) by three years. The agreement will see Mackenzie continue to provide fund management services for an exclusive series of mutual funds for Laurentian Bank’s personal customers.



“We are very pleased to renew this partnership with Mackenzie Investments. They have been a trusted partner to us over the years and we value their commitment to innovation and solid reputation in the investment community. We’re proud to leverage their expertise to the benefit of our customers by offering a simple, competitive and innovative series of Mackenzie mutual funds,” stated Stéphane Therrien, Executive Vice President, Personal & Commercial Banking of Laurentian Bank and President and Chief Executive Officer of LBC Financial Services.

Since 2012, Laurentian Bank has worked with Mackenzie to provide its customers with an exclusive series of mutual funds. Through this partnership, Laurentian Bank's personal customers have access to a range of over 60 funds to meet their investment needs.

“Our long-standing partnership with Laurentian Bank is important to us and we’re delighted that we’ll be continuing to work together to help their customers achieve their financial goals, whether it be the purchase of a home, funding for education or being able to achieve their dream retirement lifestyle,” said Barry McInerney, President & CEO, Mackenzie Investments. “Mackenzie’s investment management team is committed to providing investors with access to solutions based on performance, choice and innovation.”

Mutual funds are distributed by LBC Financial Services Inc. (LBCFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Mutual funds offered by LBCFS are part of the Laurentian Bank Group of Funds managed by Mackenzie Investments.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 3,200 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $135.6 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2020, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $159.4 billion in total assets under management as of April 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com .

