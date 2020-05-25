Marseilles, May 25, 2020

BOURBON Corporation : delisting

Notice of delisting from EURONEXT PARIS

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Delisting of shares

BOURBON Corporation

LOCATION: Paris

NOTICE: PAR_20200522_06356_EUR

DATE: 22/05/2020

MARKET: EURONEXT PARIS

Following the decision of compulsory liquidation returned by the Commercial Court of Marseille dated

29/04/2020 of the company BOURBON Corporation, Euronext will proceed to the delisting of BOURBON

Corporation shares from EURONEXT PARIS.

Please find below the address of the appointed liquidator:

SCP BTSG

Me Marc Sénéchal

15, rue de l'Hôtel de Ville

92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine

Delisting of shares

As of 22/06/2020, ordinary shares (ISIN FR0004548873) issued by BOURBON Corporation will be delisted

from EURONEXT PARIS.

Reason: Compulsory liquidation

Delisting date: 22/06/2020

Last trading date: 08/10/2019

Euronext Designation: BOURBON CORP.

ISIN code: FR0004548873 Euronext code: FR0004548873

Trading Symbol: GBB National code

As a reminder, all of the assets and activities of BOURBON Corporation were sold to Societé Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), which became the new shareholder of BOURBON Maritime and owner of the BOURBON brands ( https://www.bourbonoffshore.com ). For more information regarding BOURBON Corporation company: http://bourboncorporation.com/



CONTACT: Communication and investors/analysts/shareholders’ relations

+33 140 138 607 / investor-relations@bourbon-online.com



