Marseilles, May 25, 2020
BOURBON Corporation : delisting
Notice of delisting from EURONEXT PARIS
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Delisting of shares
BOURBON Corporation
LOCATION: Paris
NOTICE: PAR_20200522_06356_EUR
DATE: 22/05/2020
MARKET: EURONEXT PARIS
Following the decision of compulsory liquidation returned by the Commercial Court of Marseille dated
29/04/2020 of the company BOURBON Corporation, Euronext will proceed to the delisting of BOURBON
Corporation shares from EURONEXT PARIS.
Please find below the address of the appointed liquidator:
SCP BTSG
Me Marc Sénéchal
15, rue de l'Hôtel de Ville
92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine
Delisting of shares
As of 22/06/2020, ordinary shares (ISIN FR0004548873) issued by BOURBON Corporation will be delisted
from EURONEXT PARIS.
Reason: Compulsory liquidation
Delisting date: 22/06/2020
Last trading date: 08/10/2019
Euronext Designation: BOURBON CORP.
ISIN code: FR0004548873 Euronext code: FR0004548873
Trading Symbol: GBB National code
As a reminder, all of the assets and activities of BOURBON Corporation were sold to Societé Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), which became the new shareholder of BOURBON Maritime and owner of the BOURBON brands (https://www.bourbonoffshore.com). For more information regarding BOURBON Corporation company: http://bourboncorporation.com/
|CONTACT: Communication and investors/analysts/shareholders’ relations
+33 140 138 607 / investor-relations@bourbon-online.com
BOURBON
Paris, FRANCE
