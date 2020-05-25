Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on France outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Publication Overview

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in France’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Researcher:- Henry Lancaster

Current publication date:- October 2019 (18th Edition)

Executive Summary

France looking for 5G auction enabling licensees to invest in infrastructure

France has the third largest telecoms market in Europe, worth about €31 billion annually. The incumbent telco Orange Group is one of the world’s major players with interests in markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company is embarked on a multi-year investment program with an emphasis on fibre-based broadband and mobile infrastructure based on 5G. Despite market liberalisation, orange still dominates all sectors though increasing competition from a number of major players (notably Altice, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad) has gradually eroded this lead.

The mobile phone market, worth about €13 billion annually, is dominated by Orange, SFR Group (owned by Altice Group), Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile. Services based on LTE have near universal coverage, while operators have undertaken extensive 5G trials and are looking to launch commercial services in the second half of 2020. This timing is being supported by the auction of spectrum in a range of bands.

Competition among the MNOs and a large number of MVNOs caused mobile services revenue to fall steadily until 2017, since when growth has been low but steady. Pressure on revenue has encouraged operators to look to convergence and bundled services, and so expand their offerings beyond mobile voice and data.

France also has one of the largest broadband subscriber bases in Europe. Growth in recent years has been bolstered by demand for high bandwidth services, which has prompted considerable investment in fibre infrastructure among telcos and regional governments. DSL still dominates the broadband market in terms of access lines, though the number of DSL lines is falling as customers are migrated to fibre infrastructure. Fibre deployments have grown substantially in recent years, with all of the major ISPs concentrating their investments in the platform with a view to promoting 1Gb/s services. There efforts have been encouraged by the regulator which is keen to see effective competition in fibre access.

This report assesses the key aspects of France’s telecom market, providing updated statistics on the country’s fixed network, an analysis of operator strategies, and a review of the key regulatory issues including the status of number portability, wholesaling and carrier preselection. The report also covers the mobile voice and data segments, including spectrum licensing and regulatory issues and profiles of the major players and MVNOs. In addition, the report analyses the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, focussing on cable, DSL and the fast-developing FttP/C sectors. It reviews the strategies of the principal providers such as Orange, Iliad and Altice (SFR Group), and considers the regulatory status of LLU and access to fibre infrastructure. Subscriber forecasts to 2024 are provided for several market areas.

Key developments:

Iliad sells its French tower portfolio to help fund 5G rollout;

Orange stops promoting PSTN products;

Regulator approves 5G trial licences in the 26GHz band;

Altice increases footprint of its 1Gb/s FttP service;

DSL subscriber base continues to fall;

Success of fibre co-investment deals among operators

Orange partners with Ericsson and Nokia to develop a path to 5G, launches national LTE-M service;

Regulator to make 1.5GHz spectrum available for 5G by 2022;

MVNO market share increases to 11.1% of subscribers;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Orange, Iliad (Free, Free Mobile), Altice (SFR Group, Numéricable), Bouygues Telecom, Virgin Mobile, Omea Telecom

Key statistics

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market analysis Regional European Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Regulatory environment History National legal framework France NumErique 2012 Regulatory authority Communications and Postal Regulatory Authority (ARCEP) Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation of Orange Group Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Fixed network operators Orange Group Essentials 2020 Altice France Free (Iliad) Bouygues Telecom

Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Cloud services Smart infrastructure Internet of Things (IoT) Smart Cities

Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Market analysis Broadband statistics Regulatory issues Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Introduction Statistics Orange Iliad (Free) SFR Group Bouygues Telecom SNCF Municipal projects Fibre network sharing Other fixed broadband services Broadband Powerline (BPL) Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Mobile voice Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) Mobile data Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions Network sharing Mobile termination rates (MTRs) Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Major mobile operators Orange Altice France Free Mobile Bouygues Telecom MVNOs Mobile content and applications m-payments m-banking

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

