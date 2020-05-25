Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Oman outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Increased infrastructure-sharing of mobile towers in Oman
The launch of a third mobile network operator in the Sultanate of Oman in 2020 will increase competition in the mobile sector, with the current operators of Omantel and Ooredoo having a similar and sizeable market share. The telecommunications regulator agreed that the Vodafone Group, along with a local consortium of investors, could form the third mobile network operator, Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT).
In early 2020 the consortium agreed to lease mobile towers from Oman Tower Company (OTC), and this will allow them to enter the mobile market more quickly. OTC plans to build more mobile towers in Oman throughout 2020 and make these available for infrastructure sharing.
BuddeComm observes that Oman has established a progressive mobile sector which comprises substantial coverage of both 3G and 4G LTE networks. There have also been trials conducted, networks upgraded, and spectrum allocated, in readiness for 5G. The Regulator has allowed the major mobile operators, Omantel and Ooredoo the right to use a 100MHz 5G spectrum.
While Oman’s fixed broadband infrastructure penetration is considered low, it is being improved upon with the building of fibre-based networks as part of Oman’s National Broadband Strategy. By 2040 it is hoped that all homes and businesses will be connected to the national broadband infrastructure.
Oman has established itself as an important communications hub in the Middle East with access to numerous submarine cables including the recently announced 2Africa submarine cable, which should become available during 2023-2024.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.
Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.
The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.
Kylie Wansink
Senior Analyst,
BuddeComm May 2020
Key developments:
- MVNOs were introduced over the last decade and have captured a small market share.
- Omantel launched an initial 5G network in late 2019.
- The two existing mobile network operators (MNOs) were awarded 15 year licenses in 2019.
- VoIP subscriptions are on the rise in Oman.
- Oman is well positioned to be a technology hub in the Middle East as it is well located between Asia, Africa and Europe and has access to several submarine cable systems.
- This report includes assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel); Oman Mobile; Ooredoo Oman; Oman Broadband Company (OBC); FRiENDi, Majan Telecom (Renna); Integrated Telecommunications Oman (TeO); Awasr-Oman; Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) consortium, Vodafone Group, Oman Tower Company (OTC).
- Key statistics
- Country overview
- Historical insights
- Current insights
- Regional Middle East Market Comparison
- Introduction
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Mobile devices
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
- Impact on Oman
- Telecommunications market
- Market overview
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Revision of the telecommunication regulatory law – 2011-2015
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation in Oman
- ISP licences
- Second fixed-line licence
- Third fixed-line licence
- Privatisation
- Omantel restructure
- IPO sale 2005
- Further share sales
- Interconnect
- Access
- Universal Service Obligation (USO)
- Royalty fees
- Competition issues
- Market competitiveness report
- Mobile regulatory issues
- Second mobile licence
- Third mobile licence
- Reseller/MVNO licences
- Roaming
- MNP
- Spectrum allocation
- Mobile communications
- Mobile market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile handsets
- Fixed network operators in Oman
- Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel)
- Ooredoo Oman (previously Nawras Telecom)
- Awasr
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Alternative infrastructure
- National broadband strategy
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Broadband access market
- Internet and broadband statistics
- VoIP
- Smart infrastructure
- Smart cities
- Smart grids
- Digital economy
- Data centres
- Cloud computing
- Appendix – Historic data
- Glossary of abbreviations
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Oman – 2020
- Table 2 – Oman – GDP and inflation – 2014 – 2019
- Table 3 – Oman – GDP real growth rate and inflation – 2020 - 2021
- Table 4 – Growth of M2M mobile subscriptions – 2018 – Q1 2019
- Table 5 – Oman - mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 6 – Oman - mobile sector total ARPU – 2009 – Q1 2019
- Table 7 – Oman - operators mobile market share by subscribers – 2012 – Q1 2019
- Table 8 – Oman – total prepaid and post-paid subscribers – 2009 – 1H 2019
- Table 9 – Oman – SMS messages – 2010 – Q1 2019
- Table 10 – Oman – MMS messages – 2010 – Q1 2019
- Table 11 – Active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2009 – 2024
- Table 12 - Omantel Oman revenue – 2018 – 2019
- Table 13 – Omantel Mobile- mobile subscribers – 2016 – Q2 2019
- Table 14 – Ooredoo Oman – revenue, EBITDA, ARPU – 2015 – 2019
- Table 15 – Ooredoo Oman – total fixed and mobile subscribers – 2011 – 2019
- Table 16 – Oman - fixed line market share by subscribers and revenue – 2011 – Q2 2018
- Table 17 – Omantel Group financial data – 2009 – 2019
- Table 18 – Oman - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2009 – Q1 2019
- Table 19 – Oman - Internet users and penetration – 2015 – 2019
- Table 20 – Oman – fixed broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2024
- Table 21 – Oman - fixed broadband ARPU – 2017 - 2019
- Table 22 – Oman - International Internet bandwidth – 2018 – Q1 2019
- Table 23 – Oman - VoIP subscriptions – 2016 – 1H 2019
- Table 24 – Historic – Oman - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1995 – 2008
- Table 25 – Historical - Omantel Group financial data – 2003 – 2008
- Table 26 – Historic – Oman – fixed broadband subscribers – 2004 – 2008
- Table 27 – Historic – Oman - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 1995 – 2008
- Table 28 – Historic - Oman - mobile sector total ARPU – 2005 – 2008
- Table 29 – Historic - Oman – total prepaid and post-paid subscribers – 2005 – 2008
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Middle East – mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 2 – Middle East – fixed and mobile broadband subscriber penetration
- Chart 3 – Oman – mobile subscriber growth – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 4 – Oman – growth in active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2009 – 2024
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Telecom Services Providers in Oman – Q2 2019
- Exhibit 2 – Awasr at a glance
- Exhibit 3 – 2Africa submarine cable
- Exhibit 4 – 2Africa landing stations
- Exhibit 5 – Encouraging the start-up sector in Oman
