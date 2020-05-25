Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Mozambique outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Mozambique-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Mozambique prepares for multi-spectrum auction

Although delayed by the long civil war which ended in 1992, Mozambique was one of the first countries in the region to embark upon telecom reform. As a result, some sectors have been opened to competition. The mobile segment in particular has shown strong growth since the introduction of competition in 2003 between Vodacom Mozambique and mCel, the incumbent mobile subsidiary of the national telco Telecomunicações de Moçambique (TdM). Mobile penetration remains far below the average for the region. Given that the country has relatively low fixed-line penetration there is considerable room for further growth in coming years. This has been stimulated by the launch of commercial services from the third operator Movitel, which is backed by Vietnam’s Viettel.

In recent years the government has drafted legislation aimed at enforcing the registration of SIM cards. At the end of 2016 almost five million unregistered SIM cards were deactivated. Measures aimed at sharing network infrastructure have helped reduce operational and investment costs, and enabled players to provide converged voice, data and TV services over single networks. Vodacom Mozambique was awarded such a licence in mid-2018, and soon afterwards launched the country’s first LTE service.

The poor fixed-line infrastructure has largely held back the market for fixed-line internet services, and as a result mobile internet accounts for most connections. The high cost of international bandwidth had long hampered internet use, though the landing of two international submarine cables (SEACOM and EASSy) has reduced the cost of bandwidth and so led to drastic reductions in broadband retail prices.

There is some cross-platform competition, with DSL, cable broadband, WiMAX, 3G and limited fibre broadband available. Further improvements can be expected from the ongoing rollout of a national fibre backbone networks by TdM and the mobile operators.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Regulator starts multi-spectrum auction process, imposes MTR cuts through to 2020;

Vodacom Mozambique secures Unified Telecom License, launches LTE services;

TdM and mCel begin restructure and merger exercise;

TdM contracts Intelsat for satellite broadband and backhaul services;

Liquid Sea and Africa-1 submarine cable systems to improve bandwidth;

Mozambique joins the Alliance for Affordable Internet, aiming to provide broadband at less than 5% of average monthly income;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2017, operator data updates to Q3 2018, ITU market data updates, Telecom Maturity Index tables, charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telecomunicações De Moçambique (TdM); Vodacom Mozambique; mCel (TdM); Movitel (Viettel); Teledata (TdM); TV Cabo; Intra; Tropical Web, SEACOM.

Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regional African Market Comparison Mobile and mobile broadband Fixed and mobile broadband TMI vs GDP

Regulatory environment Telecommunications Law 1992 Basic Telecommunications Act 2004 Amended Telecommunications Act 2016 Regulatory authority National Commission on Information Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation Interconnection Universal service Spectrum monitoring

Fixed network operator – TdM

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network National fibre backbone Data centres International infrastructure Satellite Terrestrial microwave and fibre Submarine fibre

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Public internet access locations Mozambique Internet Exchange Point (MOZ-IX) Fixed-line broadband technologies Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Digital economy E-government e-learning

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile broadband Forecasts – mobile subscribers – 2018; 2020; 2022 Regulatory issues Third mobile licence Spectrum auction3 Roaming SIM card registration Mobile infrastructure 3G LTE Major mobile operators mCel Vodacom Mozambique Movitel Mobile content and applications m-money

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Mozambique – 2018 (e)

Table 2 – Telecom market investment by operator – 2008 - 2015

Table 3 – Telecom market revenue by sector – 2004 – 2015

Table 4 – Historic - TdM financial results – 2006 – 2011

Table 5 – TdM fixed lines – 2015 – 2016

Table 6 – Fixed lines in service and penetration – 2005 – 2018

Table 7 – Mobile on-net and fixed-line national voice traffic – 2009 – 2016

Table 8 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1995 – 2009

Table 9 – Fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2018

Table 10 – International bandwidth – 2001 – 2016

Table 11 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate – 1996 – 2009

Table 12 – Internet users and penetration rate – 2010 – 2018

Table 13 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2007 – 2018

Table 14 – Cable broadband subscribers – 2011 -2017

Table 15 – DSL broadband subscribers – 2006 – 2017

Table 16 – Mobile market revenue – 2012 – 2016

Table 17 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1997 – 2009

Table 18 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2010 – 2018

Table 19 – Active mobile broadband subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 20 – Forecast – mobile subscribers – 2018; 2020; 2022

Table 21 – 2G mobile base stations by operator – 2015 – 2016

Table 22 – 3G mobile base stations by operator – 2015 – 2016

Table 23 – mCel mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2017

Table 24 – Historical - Vodacom Mozambique financial results (ZAR) – 2007 – 2010

Table 25 – Vodacom Mozambique financial data (MZM) – 2016 – 2018

Table 26 – Vodacom Mozambique subscribers – 2008 – 2018

Table 27 – Vodacom Mozambique data subscribers – 2013 – 2018

Table 28 – Vodacom Mozambique ARPU – 2008 – 2018

Table 29 – Movitel mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2017

Table 30 – Vodacom Mozambique M-Pesa subscribers – 2016 – 2018

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Africa Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders (top tier)

Chart 2 – East Africa –Telecoms Maturity Index by country

Chart 3 – East Africa mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration

Chart 4 – East Africa fixed and mobile penetration rates

Chart 5 – Overall Africa view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 6 – East Africa - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 7 – Fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2005 – 2018

Chart 8 – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2005 – 2018

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – East Africa - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 3 – 2Africa submarine cable

Exhibit 4 – 2Africa landing stations

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Mozambique-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241