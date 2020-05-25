Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on United Kingdom outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Synopsis

The UK’s telecom market remains one of the largest in Europe, characterised by fierce competition which has resulted in reduced pricing for end-users. Following some market consolidation in the mobile segment there are four key players and a number of MVNOs. Mobile broadband in coming years will place some additional pressure on the fixed-line broadband subscriber base as customers are tempted to migrate to 5G-enabled services. The fixed-line broadband sector has seen the steady decline in DSL and the ongoing efforts among a good number of operators to expand the reach of fibre networks. This is being supported by government efforts to encourage the right economic environment facilitating the ambition to have a fully-fibred UK by 2033.

The fixed-line voice segment is being similarly repositioned, with PSTN services making way for IP-delivered content. BT’s independent wholesale unit Openreach plans to complete the switch to fibre by 2025.

This report analyses the key aspects of the UK’s telecom market, presenting statistics on the fixed network services sector and an overview of the key regulatory issues including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, and carrier preselection. The report reviews the major fixed network telcos and examines the status of fixed-line voice services following the deregulation of the retail call market sector.

Key developments:

Arctic cables to connect UK to Japan;

Report update includes the regular's market updates to June 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses; recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Virgin Media, BT, KCom, Orange, Cable & Wireless, COLT Telecom, Dixons Carphone Group, Sky, O2





Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Office of Communications (Ofcom) Telecom sector liberalisation Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier PreSelection (CPS) Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

Fixed network operators British Telecom Openreach Company restructure KCom Cable & Wireless Communications (C&WC) Virgin Media COLT Telecom Dixons Carphone Group (Carphone Warehouse) TalkTalk Group Sky

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Next Generation Networks International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Cloud services Smart infrastructure

