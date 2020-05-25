Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Cambodia outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Cambodia prepares for the launch of 5G services
Despite its status as a lesser developed country, Cambodia’s efforts to expand and upgrade its telecom infrastructure are bearing fruit. There were between eight and ten mobile operators vigorously competing with each other in a market segment that was growing at a rapid rate. A process of rationalisation followed, reducing the number of operators to only six.
By 2019, compared to other Asian nations, Cambodia has very low fixed line and fixed-broadband penetration and low mobile broadband penetration.
The number of fixed telephone lines in Cambodia is slowly declining from a small base as the mobile segment continues to expand and fixed broadband penetration remains very low and under-developed.
The fixed broadband market remains highly under-developed in Cambodia. Over the past five years fixed broadband penetration has increased moderately from a very small base. Fixed broadband penetration is predicted to grow very strongly over the next five years from this very small base.
The Cambodia market is currently dominated with low-quality residential broadband services. SINET, a Cambodian ISP specialising in the business and enterprise sector, began to address this by announcing the rollout of a nationwide FttP network.
The mobile subscriber market peaked in 2015, however since then has seen penetration fall due to maturing market as well as market consolidation amongst the mobile operators and stricter implementation of laws regarding SIM card registration. Over the next five years to 2023 the market will move back to positive growth but at a relatively slow rate.
Cambodia is well on the way on preparing for the rollout of 5G services. Cambodia has entered into a deal with Huawei to roll out 5G mobile infrastructure.
Cambodia’s mobile broadband has grown sharply over the past five years from a small base driven by a mature mobile market. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023 but at a declining rate.
The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they further roll out their 4G networks and eventually launch 5G networks.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.
Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.
The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.
Key Developments:
