Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Cambodia outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Cambodia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Cambodia prepares for the launch of 5G services

Despite its status as a lesser developed country, Cambodia’s efforts to expand and upgrade its telecom infrastructure are bearing fruit. There were between eight and ten mobile operators vigorously competing with each other in a market segment that was growing at a rapid rate. A process of rationalisation followed, reducing the number of operators to only six.

By 2019, compared to other Asian nations, Cambodia has very low fixed line and fixed-broadband penetration and low mobile broadband penetration.

The number of fixed telephone lines in Cambodia is slowly declining from a small base as the mobile segment continues to expand and fixed broadband penetration remains very low and under-developed.

The fixed broadband market remains highly under-developed in Cambodia. Over the past five years fixed broadband penetration has increased moderately from a very small base. Fixed broadband penetration is predicted to grow very strongly over the next five years from this very small base.

The Cambodia market is currently dominated with low-quality residential broadband services. SINET, a Cambodian ISP specialising in the business and enterprise sector, began to address this by announcing the rollout of a nationwide FttP network.

The mobile subscriber market peaked in 2015, however since then has seen penetration fall due to maturing market as well as market consolidation amongst the mobile operators and stricter implementation of laws regarding SIM card registration. Over the next five years to 2023 the market will move back to positive growth but at a relatively slow rate.

Cambodia is well on the way on preparing for the rollout of 5G services. Cambodia has entered into a deal with Huawei to roll out 5G mobile infrastructure.

Cambodia’s mobile broadband has grown sharply over the past five years from a small base driven by a mature mobile market. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023 but at a declining rate.

The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they further roll out their 4G networks and eventually launch 5G networks.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key Developments:

Cambodia preps for 5G network rollouts;

SINET announces rollout of a nationwide FttP network.

Mobile broadband shows continued strong growth;

Fixed broadband gaining traction though from a low base;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data for 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.





Key statistics

Regional Market Comparison

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market overview and analysis

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications (MPTC) Telecommunications Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) New Draft Telecommunications Law Agreement with Chinese Government

Fixed network operators Telecom Cambodia Viettel Digi Kingtel (Emaxx)

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Optical fibre networks International infrastructure Introduction Satellite Greater Mekong Subregion Information Superhighway (GMS-IS) Cambodian-Vietnamese Super Highway Telecoms Network Submarine cable

Fixed-line broadband market Background Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Fibre networks WiFi WiMAX

Mobile market Mobile statistics Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Spectrum auctions SIM Registration Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G / LTE Major mobile operators Operator statistics Smart Axiata Metfone (Viettel) CamGSM CadComms (QB) SEATEL CooTel Historic - Mfone (CamShin) Historic - Smart Mobile Historic - Beeline Cambodia (Sotelco)

Digital media Broadcasting

Digital Economy e-Education

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Cambodia – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – Decline in the number of fixed telephone lines in service and penetration – 2010 – 2020

Table 3 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 4 – Increase in internet household penetration – 2008 – 2020

Table 5 – Proportion of households with a computer– 2007 – 2020

Table 6 – Increase in international internet bandwidth – 2010 – 2018

Table 7 – Lit/Equipped International Bandwidth Capacity – 2015 – 2018

Table 8 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 9 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 10 – Mobile subscribers and market share by operator – 2018

Table 11 – Smart Axiata: mobile subscribers – 2007 – 2018

Table 12 –Metfone (Viettel) mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Table 13 –MobiTel (CamGSM) mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2018

Table 14 – Cadcomms mobile (3G) subscribers – 2008 – 2018

Table 15 – Historic - Mobile Subscribers and Penetration – 1995 – 2009

Table 16 – Historic - Mobile services sector estimated ARPU – 1998 – 2012

Table 17 – Historic - Fixed telephone lines in service and penetration – 2006 – 2009

Table 18 – Historic - Fixed telephone lines in service and penetration – 1995 – 2006

Table 19 – Historic - Fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2005 – 2009

Table 20 – Historic - Fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2005 – 2009

Table 21 – Total international internet bandwidth – 1999 – 2009

Table 22 – Historic - Mobile Operators and Systems

Table 23 – Historic - MobiTel: 3G subscribers – 2006 – 2013

Table 24 – Historic - Metfone (CamShin) mobile subscribers – 2003 – 2012

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index by Market Category

Chart 2 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 3 – Telecoms Maturity Index – South East Asia

Chart 4 - Decline in the number of fixed telephone lines in service and penetration – 2010 – 2020

Chart 5 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 6 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 7 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Key market characteristics by market segment

Exhibit 2 – South East Asia - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country





Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Cambodia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses