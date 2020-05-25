Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

Date:  25 May 2020

Corporate Announcement 21/2020

Insider transactions with Ress Life Investments A/S-shares

In relation to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation concerning management and their close relations transactions, Ress Life Investments A/S hereby announces that the following transaction has taken place:

Name:                         Ketil P. Petersen
Reason:                      Member of the board of directors
Issuer:                         Ress Life Investments A/S
ISIN:                            DK0060315604
Security:                      Ordinary shares
Transaction:                Share purchase
Trading date:               25 May 2020
Market:                        NASDAQ Copenhagen
Number of Shares:     80
Value in EUR:             143,840

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 7 366 072 42

Attachment