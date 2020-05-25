Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

Date: 25 May 2020

Corporate Announcement 21/2020

Insider transactions with Ress Life Investments A/S-shares

In relation to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation concerning management and their close relations transactions, Ress Life Investments A/S hereby announces that the following transaction has taken place:

Name: Ketil P. Petersen

Reason: Member of the board of directors

Issuer: Ress Life Investments A/S

ISIN: DK0060315604

Security: Ordinary shares

Transaction: Share purchase

Trading date: 25 May 2020

Market: NASDAQ Copenhagen

Number of Shares: 80

Value in EUR: 143,840

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 7 366 072 42

Attachment