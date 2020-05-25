Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
Date: 25 May 2020
Corporate Announcement 21/2020
Insider transactions with Ress Life Investments A/S-shares
In relation to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation concerning management and their close relations transactions, Ress Life Investments A/S hereby announces that the following transaction has taken place:
Name: Ketil P. Petersen
Reason: Member of the board of directors
Issuer: Ress Life Investments A/S
ISIN: DK0060315604
Security: Ordinary shares
Transaction: Share purchase
Trading date: 25 May 2020
Market: NASDAQ Copenhagen
Number of Shares: 80
Value in EUR: 143,840
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 7 366 072 42
Attachment
