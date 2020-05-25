New York, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nitric acid market is expected to reach USD 30.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to easily absorb the essential macro and micronutrient. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019. Of the three major fertilizer types, the U.S imports over 50.0% of U.S. nitrogen-based fertilizer supplies, making it particularly important for U.S. crop production. The growing global population trend indicates a growing demand for food, which is likely to increase in the range of 59.0% to 98.0% by 2050, and in turn, would drive the demand for nitric acid for the production of fertilizers.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3088
Adipic acid finds substantial application in the production of nylon-66/polyamides, which is deployed in the automotive industry for use in engine covers, air intake manifolds, tires, airbag containers, and headlamp covers, among various others interior and exterior automotive parts. An increasing emphasis on the reduction of vehicular weight to increase fuel-efficiency is expected to drive the demand for nylon in the upcoming years. Moreover, nylon is suitable for high-performance applications in automobiles, such as mechanical strength, wear & abrasion, chemical & temperature resistance, flexibility, moldability, and ease of processing. Thus, the increasing demand for nylon-66, in turn, would drive the growth of the adipic acid market.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the chemicals & materials industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Lack of free movement of the labor force required for the application of pesticides in the agricultural fields is lacking, thereby hindering the growth of the market in the COVID-19 pandemic. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3088
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global nitric acid market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitric-acid-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Steel Cord Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steel-cord-market
Nitric Acid Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitric-acid-market
Aluminum Alloys Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-alloys-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: