VINCIT PLC ANNOUNCEMENT 25.5.2020
   
   
VINCIT PLC SHARE REPURCHASE 25.5.2020 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 25.5.2020 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share VINCIT 
Amount 2,100 Shares
Average price/ share 4.6743 EUR
Total cost 9,816.03 EUR
   
   
Vincit Plc now holds a total of 4 300 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 25.5.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Vincit Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Vincit Plc, CEO Mikko Kuitunen  
tel. +358 40 589 8316  
   
   
www.vincit.com  







