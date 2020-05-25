NOVA LIMA, Brazil, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that last week AFYA released its 2019 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s commitment and progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, ensuring that our major objective is sustained: empower students to transform Brazil leading education, healthcare and technology to the most needed regions.



“Afya is a national-scale company with a high socioeconomic impact, because its operations are concentrated in the regions where Brazil most needs education and health services,” said Virgílio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO.

In line with the methodology proposed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) – Standard version, Essential option –, Afya classified 10 topics as fundamental, in the current context of the Company, for assuring that its business will be conducted sustainably over the long term. These issues, which are now part of the Materiality Matrix, also indicate how the business strategy and the actions and initiatives adopted contribute to the goals established by global movements guided by aspects related to sustainability, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) inserted into the 2030 Agenda established by the United Nations (UN).

The 2019 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://afya.gcs-web.com/static-files/340739c2-e86f-48f7-816f-fc06d8898149 or https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> Corporate Governance >> Sustainability Report

