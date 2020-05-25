CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness (“Club16”) is scheduled to re-open its fitness centres effective June 1, 2020. In an effort to ensure the health and safety of staff and members, Club16 has adopted enhanced cleaning measures, implemented a work-out reservation system to reduce club traffic and has reconfigured club equipment to ensure adequate social distancing.



James Bell, President and CEO commented: “We are pleased to announce the re-opening of Club16 fitness centres on June 1, 2020 and we are proud of the significant health and safety measures implemented by Club16 management to protect our team and members.”

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach.

The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FCF”.

For further information, please refer to the Corporation’s website at www.advantagecapital.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

President & Chief Executive Officer

403-455-2218

jbell@advantagecapital.ca Robin Burpee

Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@advantagecapital.ca Amar Leekha

Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

aleekha@advantagecapital.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.