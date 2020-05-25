Sedney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Sudan outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Sudan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses





Sudan makes up the northern part of a country which in 2011 was separated to form the new state of South Sudan. Three quarters of the former population live in the north, where mobile market penetration is far higher. The country has a relatively well-equipped telecommunications infrastructure by regional standards, including a national fibre optic backbone and international fibre connections. In common with a few countries in Africa, including neighbouring Ethiopia, Sudan is developing space technologies in a bid to support economic growth and improve the capabilities of its military and agricultural sectors. A Chinese built a satellite was launched (from China) in November 2019.

The economy has performed poorly in recent years, with hyperinflation resulting from the effects of having lost much of its oil reserves to South Sudan and to domestic volatility and social unrest. The country remains subject to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions which include (inter alia) an arms embargo, travel bans, and a freeze on certain assets. This economic climate has made it difficult for operators to develop revenue from services and sufficiently invest in infrastructure upgrades. Nevertheless, Sudatel has invested in rural tower infrastructure to improve connectivity and has also contracted Nokia to upgrade mobile infrastructure and Liquid Telecom to build a fibre broadband network across the country.

Competition in the fixed-line market comes from Canar Telecom, which was majority-owned by Etisalat until Etisalat sold its 92.3% interest to the Bank of Khartoum in mid-2016. The operator opted to adopt CDMA2000 technology to cost-effectively roll out fixed services and in April 2017 it secured spectrum in the 2.5GHz band which has enabled it to launch LTE services.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Sudatel launches 'Gorooshi' m-money service;

China launches Sudan’s first satellite;

Hyperinflation causing revenue decline for telcos;

Sudatel partners with Nokia to trial mobile broadband technologies, joins Liquid Telecom to build FttP networks across Sudan;

Regulator awards 2.5GHz spectrum licence to Canar Telecom for LTE services;

Sudatel announces $267 million investment plan to 2020, contracts to build mobile towers in rural areas; launches LTA-A in Khartoum;

Zain Sudan expands LTE services under five-year investment program;

Report update includes operator data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Zain Sudan, MTN Sudan, Sudatel, Sudani, Canar Telecom (Canartel), SudaNet, ZinaNet, Thuraya





Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband Fixed and mobile broadband

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Telecom sector liberalisation Universal service fund Mobile network developments SIM card registration

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data SMS and MMS Mobile broadband Major mobile operators Zain Sudan MTN Sudan (Bashair Telecom, Investcom/Areeba) Sudani (Sudatel) Mobile infrastructure 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Mobile satellite Mobile content and applications Mobile money

Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Sudan Internet Society (SiS) Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fixed wireless broadband services EV-DO WiMAX Satellite broadband

Fixed network operators Sudatel Privatisation Canartel (Canar Telecom)

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Wireless Local Loop (WLL) Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) National fibre backbone International infrastructure Submarine fibre Terrestrial fibre The Central African Backbone (CAB) Satellite

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Sudan – 2019 (e)

Table 2 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 3 – Change in the share of mobile subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2019

Table 4 – Growth in SMS traffic – 2010 – 2019

Table 5 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2024

Table 6 – Growth in the number of Zain Sudan’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 7 – Growth in Zain Sudan’s financial data ($) – 2013 – 2018

Table 8 – Development of Zain Sudan’s financial data (SDG) – 2015 – 2019

Table 9 – Growth in the number of MTN Sudan’s subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Table 10 – Development of MTN Sudan’s financial data – 2013 – 2018

Table 11 – Growth in the number of Sudani’s mobile subscribers – 2011 – 2019

Table 12 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2024

Table 13 – DSL subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Table 14 – Development of Sudatel’s financial data – 2008 – 2019

Table 15 – Growth in the number of fixed lines in service and penetration – 209 – 2024

Table 16 – Development of international bandwidth – 2004 – 2017

Table 17 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1996 – 2009

Table 18 – Historic - Zain Sudan subscribers and ARPU – 2003 – 2010

Table 19 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate – 1997 - 2015

Table 20 – Historic - Fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2004 – 2010

Table 21 – Historic - Fixed-line subscribers – 2004 – 2009

Table 22 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and penetration – 1993 – 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Overall Africa view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018

Chart 2 – North Africa - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita – 2018

Chart 3 – Africa – Middle-tier Telecoms Maturity Index (Market Challengers) – 2018

Chart 4 – North Africa –Telecoms Maturity Index by country – 2018

Chart 5 – North Africa mobile subscriber penetration versus mobile broadband penetration – 2018

Chart 6 – North Africa fixed and mobile penetration rates – 2018

Chart 7 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009– 2024

Chart 8 – Change in the share of mobile subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2019

Chart 9 – Growth in SMS traffic – 2010 – 2019

Chart 10 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2024

Chart 11 – Growth in the number of Zain Sudan’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Chart 12 – Growth in Zain Sudan’s financial data ($) – 2013 – 2018

Chart 13 – Development of Zain Sudan’s financial data (SDG) – 2015 – 2019

Chart 14 – Growth in the number of MTN Sudan’s subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Chart 15 – Development of MTN Sudan’s financial data – 2013 – 2018

Chart 16 – Growth in the number of Sudani’s mobile subscribers – 2011 – 2019

Chart 17 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2024

Chart 18 – Development of Sudatel’s financial data – 2008 – 2019

Chart 19 – Growth in the number of fixed lines in service and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 20 – Development of international bandwidth – 2004 – 2017

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – North Africa - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 3 – 2Africa submarine cable

Exhibit 4 – 2Africa landing stations





Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Sudan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241