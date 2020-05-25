Government delays multi-spectrum auction to late 2020 but delays 5G spectrum auction to 2021;

Sydney, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on India outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Synopsis

India’s mobile market dominates the local telecom sector, having a large subscriber base and revenue as well as huge capital investment by operators. It remains a highly competitive market though the number of players has fallen in recent years as a result of bankruptcies and merger activity. Four operators alone account for 9.6% of all subscribers.

The emergence of Reliance Jio in the market in 2016 was disruptive. The operator’s strategy was to provide free voice and data initially in a bid to win customers, and then encourage churn from competitors through cut-priced packages. This resulted in a sharp fall in ARPU for most operators, and a sharp loss of subscribers by some, including RCOM which saw its subscriber base nearly wiped out.

Slower market growth is predicted over the next few years, with growth in 2020 partly affected by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The market will also be constrained from higher growth as a result of local competition and the relatively high penetration.

Mobile broadband penetration has developed strongly over the past few years, driven by the greater number of mobile subscribers, the wider availability and LTE infrastructure and the greater adoption of data-based services.

Uptake of next generation technologies such as IoT, and evolving trends such as smart cities, and new devices offering virtual reality experiences will all enhance data usage going forward. Operators will increasingly focus on infrastructure investments such as optical fibre and small cells for expanding LTE coverage and capacity.

India has taken initial steps towards the rollout of 5G services and is developing a 5G corridor in New Delhi as part of technology trials. However, the government has postponed the auction of 5G suitable spectrum until 2021, and given the financial difficulties faced by operators having to pay high tax dues there will be little incentive to prioritise 5G until 2021 or 2022.

Key developments:

Government delays multi-spectrum auction to late 2020 but delays 5G spectrum auction to 2021;

BSNL partners with Ciena to conduct field trials of 5G technology;

Bharti Airtel makes final AGR payment;

Vodafone Idea facing financial ruin caused by tax dues;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to January 2020, operator data to Q1 2020, recent market developments.

Companies covered in this report include:

Aircel, Bharti Airtel, Quadrant (HFCL), Vodafone Idea, Reliance Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJI), Tata Teleservices, Vodafone Essar, Videocon, Sistema, Videsh Sanchar Nigam (VSNL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), Videocon

Market overview and analysis Geographic segments Rural expansion

Mobile statistics Mobile broadband statistics

Regulatory issues Spectrum 5G Spectrum auction – 2020 Spectrum auctions – 2016 Spectrum auctions – 2015 Spectrum trading rules Spectrum trading Mobile subscriber Verification Interconnection Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G/LTE BSNL Bharti Airtel Idea Vodafone CDMA BSNL Bharti Airtel Idea Vodafone Other infrastructure developments VoLTE

Major mobile operators Subscribers by operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) Bharti Airtel Telenor Vodafone Idea Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) Quadrant Reliance Communications (RCOM) Sistema Shyam TeleServices (SSTL) Aircel Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) Tata Teleservices Reach Mobile MVNOs

Mobile content and applications M-Commerce

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 2 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers in urban and rural areas – 2011 – 2020

Table 3 – Change in mobile penetration in urban and rural areas – 2010 – 2020

Table 4 – Change in mobile ARPU (contract, prepaid, blended) – 2017 – 2019

Table 5 – Change in mobile ARPU (GSM and CDMA) – 2014 – 2018

Table 6 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2011 – 2025

Table 7 – Cumulative mobile number portings – 2011 - 2020

Table 8 – Change in the mobile market share of subscribers (major MNOs) – 2010 - 2020

Table 9 – Growth in the number of BSNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 10 – Growth in the number of Bharti Airtel’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 11 – Change in Bharti Airtel’s mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2020

Table 12 – Growth in the number of Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2020

Table 13 – Change in Vodafone Idea mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2011; 2013 – 2020

Table 14 – Change in the number of MTNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Table 15 – Change in the number of RCOM’s mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2020

Table 16 – Growth in the number of Reliance Jio’s mobile subscribers – 2016 – 2020

Table 17 – Reliance mobile ARPU – 2018 - 2019

Table 18 – Decline in the number of Tata Teleservices’ mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2018

Table 19 – Historic - Mobile subscribers (GSM and CDMA) – 2002 – 2018

Table 20 – Historic - Vodafone Idea - mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 21 – Historic - Vodafone - mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018

Table 22 – Historic - Vodafone mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2018

Table 23 – Historic - Reliance mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 24 – Historic - MTNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 25 – Historic - Bharti Airtel mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 26 – Historic - Tata Teleservices mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 27 – Historic - BSNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 28 – Historic - MTNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2009

Table 29 – Historic - Vodafone mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2017

Table 30 – Bharti Airtel mobile ARPU – 2005 – 2009

Table 31 – Historic - Quadrant mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2017

Table 32 – Historic - Sistema mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2017

Table 33 – Historic - Telenor mobile subscribers – 2009 - 2017

Table 34 – Historic - Aircel mobile subscribers – 2004 – 2018

Table 35 – Historic - Reliance mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2017

Table 36 – Historic - Mobile ARPU (GSM and CDMA) – 2005 – 2013

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration (with Forecast) – 2010 – 2025

Chart 2 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers in urban and rural areas – 2011 – 2020

Chart 3 – Change in mobile penetration in urban and rural areas – 2010 – 2020

Chart 4 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2011 – 2025

Chart 5 – Cumulative mobile number portings – 2011 - 2020

Chart 6 – Change in the mobile market share of subscribers (major MNOs) – 2010 - 2020

Chart 7 – Growth in the number of BSNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Chart 8 – Growth in the number of Bharti Airtel’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Chart 9 – Growth in the number of Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Chart 10 – Change in Vodafone Idea mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2011; 2013 – 2020

Chart 11 – Growth in the number of MTNL’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2020

Chart 12 – Change in the number of RCOM’s mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2020

Chart 13 – Growth in the number of Reliance Jio’s mobile subscribers – 2016 – 2020

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Spectrum auction results - 2016

Exhibit 2 – CDMA 3G commercial deployment in India

