Rueil Malmaison, 25 May 2020

VINCI wins the railway equipment and works contract for Grand Paris Express West sector of Line 15 South

16.5 km of tunnels to be equipped between Pont de Sèvres and Les Ardoines

64 months of works

A €120m contract

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the contract covering track and overhead contact line equipment and works for Line 15 South – West sector to the joint venture made up of Eurovia subsidiary ETF (lead company) and VINCI Energies subsidiary Mobility.

The works, with a total value of €120m, consist in supplying and installing the track, overhead contact line and equipment (walkways, cable trays, dry stand pipe and drainage pumps) along a 16.5 km section within a tunnel. The project will get under way at the end of May and take 64 months to complete, with a design phase followed by a works phase starting in mid-2021.

The section lies between the future Pont de Sèvres station and the future Les Ardoines station east of Vitry sur Seine. It will be connected to the Vitry sur Seine infrastructure maintenance site (SMI), for which ETF will install the track, overhead contact line and equipment under a contract awarded in January 2020.

Line 15 South will run from Pont de Sèvres to Noisy-Champs. Trains will serve 16 stations over a total distance of 33 km in 37 minutes. The line will run through 22 municipalities with a combined population of more than million. It is set to open in 2025.

Other Group subsidiaries involved in the construction of the Grand Paris Express network notably include VINCI Construction subsidiaries building Line 15 South tunnels and stations and extending Line 14 to the south. On 15 May, Société du Grand Paris also awarded the first Line 18 construction contract to a joint venture led by VINCI Construction.

