In week 21, Marel hf. purchased 842,689 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 566,112,596. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 18.5.2020 13:23 150.000 658 98.700.000 18.5.2020 13:37 100.000 660 66.000.000 18.5.2020 14:43 5.000 665 3.325.000 18.5.2020 15:04 50.000 665 33.250.000 19.5.2020 10:06 50.000 665 33.250.000 19.5.2020 12:57 100.000 668 66.800.000 19.5.2020 13:29 30.000 668 20.040.000 19.5.2020 14:54 42.689 668,5 28.537.596 19.5.2020 15:19 60.000 669 40.140.000 20.5.2020 14:30 25.000 686 17.150.000 22.5.2020 09:33 3.766 687 2.587.242 22.5.2020 11:29 70.000 690 48.300.000 22.5.2020 11;40 100.000 690 69.000.000 22.5.2020 12:19 6.234 687 4.282.758 22.5.2020 14:33 50.000 695 34.750.000 Total 842,689 566,112,596

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 18,989,810 own shares prior to the notified transactions and held 19,832,499 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.57% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 11,083,685 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.44% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 6,335,748,405.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

