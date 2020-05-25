Paris, May 25th 2020, 6:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 20,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Number of Transactions ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/05/20 FR0000131757 153 32.02 1 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/05/20 FR0000131757 183 31.52 5 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/05/20 FR0000131757 4,664 31.73 51 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/05/20 FR0000131757 276 31.23 1 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/05/20 FR0000131757 4,550 30.78 56 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/05/20 FR0000131757 18 30.40 1 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/05/20 FR0000131757 301 30.33 3 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/05/20 FR0000131757 4,855 30.09 61 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/05/20 FR0000131757 514 29.23 5 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/05/20 FR0000131757 118 29.18 3 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/05/20 FR0000131757 4,368 29.12 50 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 20,000 30.44

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of May 18th 2020) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releaes







Calendar

26/05/2020: Shareholders’ general meeting

29/07/2020: Publication of Group 2020 half-year results

28/10/2020: Publication of Group 2020 third-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



INVESTOR CONTACT



Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations



Philippe Gundermann

T. +33 1 45 38 42 78



Investor Relations Manager



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02











PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director



Pauline Briand



T. +33 1 45 38 31 76



pauline.briand@eramet.com









Image 7



Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr







Attachment