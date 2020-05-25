Company announcement no 09 - 20

25 May 2020

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2020 and launches a share buy-back program

Interim report for Q1 2020 is enclosed.

Q1 2020 analyst call

In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2020, a conference call will be hosted on 26 May 2020 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.

NTG launches a share buy-back program

The Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has decided to launch a share buy-back program in accordance with authorization granted to the Board of Directors on the Annual General Meeting held 16 April 2020. The authority covers share buybacks up to a maximum of 10 % of the Company's share capital at any given time and is valid until 16 April 2025.

Purpose

The purpose of the share buyback program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Period

The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.

Volume

During the period, NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000.

Other terms

Lead manager. NTG has retained Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp (“Nordea”), as lead manager. Nordea will execute the program independently and without influence from NTG.

Price limitations. No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the highest current independent bid at Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of trading in compliance with the authority.

Maximum daily purchase. The maximum number of NTG shares that may be purchased on each trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of NTG shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the last 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase.

Safe Harbor. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

A company announcement of any transactions under the program will be published every Tuesday throughout the duration of the program.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Martin Diernisse, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.com

