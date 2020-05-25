Company announcement no 09 - 20
25 May 2020
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2020 and launches a share buy-back program
Interim report for Q1 2020 is enclosed.
Q1 2020 analyst call
In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2020, a conference call will be hosted on 26 May 2020 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.
NTG launches a share buy-back program
The Board of Directors of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has decided to launch a share buy-back program in accordance with authorization granted to the Board of Directors on the Annual General Meeting held 16 April 2020. The authority covers share buybacks up to a maximum of 10 % of the Company's share capital at any given time and is valid until 16 April 2025.
Purpose
The purpose of the share buyback program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Period
The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.
Volume
During the period, NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000.
Other terms
A company announcement of any transactions under the program will be published every Tuesday throughout the duration of the program.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Press
Martin Diernisse, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90
press@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG Interim Report Q1 2020
Attachments
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
Hvidovre, DENMARK
Company announcement no. 09_20FILE URL | Copy the link below
NTG logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: