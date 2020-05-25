NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AnaptysBio, Inc. (“AnaptysBio” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: ANAB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AnaptysBio securities between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/anab.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) important data from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients’ use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time; (2) key information from the Company’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients’ average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company’s decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio’s lead drug asset, etokimab (formerly ANB020), in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/anab or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AnaptysBio you have until May 26, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

​

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com