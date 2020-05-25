Orkla has on 25 May 2020 entered into total return swap transactions with exposure to 500.000 underlying shares in Orkla ASA, with maturity date 16 April 2021, 440.000 shares with maturity date 22 April 2022, 480.000 shares with maturity date 14 April 2023, and 210.000 shares with maturity date 19 April 2024. The transactions were settled at an initial share price of NOK 85,89. The transactions are hedges of Orkla’s share price exposure under the Group’s cash-based long-term incentive (LTI) programme as described in note 5 of Orkla ASA’s annual accounts for 2019. The programme constitutes an exposure to the performance of the Orkla share, as the amounts awarded are adjusted according to the return on the Orkla until the disbursement date.

After the above transaction, Orkla has a hedging position equivalent to 1,630,000 underlying shares.

Orkla’s total holding of treasury shares is 1,125,182 shares.

Oslo, 25 May 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act