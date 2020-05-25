VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX-V: GLDX, OTCQX: SSPXF) (“Gold X” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated May 11, 2020, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (“Gran Colombia”) has decided to no longer pursue the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. As a result, Gran Colombia and Gold X have agreed to terminate the Plan of Arrangement between Gran Colombia and Gold X dated May 11, 2020.



Paul Matysek, Chairman and CEO stated “While we believe that the Gran Colombia Gold proposal to combine one of the largest gold resources in the Americas with Aurora’s operating mine and process facility created many synergies that would result in significant value creation for the shareholders of all three companies, we respect Gran Colombia’s decision not to increase its offer price under the current circumstances. Gold X and Gran Colombia have therefore decided to withdraw from this arrangement and allow Gold X to pursue other avenues to achieve the value we see in the Toroparu Project. We maintain that there are ample options to develop the Toroparu Project under the most favorable precious metals market in the last 8-10 years.”

Gold X Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Gold X has spent more than US$150 million on the Project to date to both classify 7.35 million ounces of Measured and Indicated and 3.15 M-oz of Inferred Gold Resources, develop engineering studies for use in a feasibility study, and define a number of exploration targets around Toroparu on its 53,844 hectare (538 km2) 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession. Gold X has 38 M issued and outstanding common shares with more than 40% of the shares closely held by Insiders and the company’s executive management team.

