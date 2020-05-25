Press release Regulated information 25 May 2020, 20:00 CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 25 May 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces today in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act"), that it received the following notifications of significant shareholdings as a consequence of the capital increase announced on 27 April 2020 and completed on 15 May 2020.

Valiance Asset Management Limited notified MDxHealth that the aggregate number of shares with respect to which Valiance Asset Management Limited can exercise voting rights passively crossed below the threshold of 15% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Notably, it follows from the notification by Valiance Asset Management Limited, who notified alone, that an aggregate of 11,159,202 shares of MDxHealth, representing 12.30% of the 90,691,449 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth, is held through the following entities: TopMDx Ltd, Valiance Life Sciences Growth Investments SICAV-SIF, and Valiance Holdings Limited. The notification also stated that Valiance Holdings Limited is a Guernsey company within the Valiance corporate structure, that Valiance Life Sciences Growth Investment Fund SICAV-SIF is a Luxembourg fund with multiple external investors, that TopMDx Ltd is an exempted closed-ended fund registered in British Virgin Islands with multiple external investors, and that Valiance Asset Management Limited is investment manager, is not a controlled entity, and can exercise the voting rights at its discretion for each of the aforementioned three entities.

MVM Partners LLP notified MDxHealth that the aggregate number of shares with respect to which MVM Partners LLP can exercise voting rights actively crossed above the threshold of 20% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Notably, it follows from the notification by MVM Partners LLP, who notified alone, that an aggregate of 20,162,924 shares of MDxHealth, representing 22.23% of the 90,691,449 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth, is held through the following entities: MVM V LP (which acquired 19,755,592 voting securities by way of subscription to a capital increase by MDxHealth) and MVM GP (No. 5) (which acquired 407,332 voting securities by way of subscription to a capital increase by MDxHealth). The notification also stated that MVM Partners LLP is not a controlled entity, acts as fund manager of the aforementioned two entities, and can exercise the voting rights attached to the securities at its own discretion, without specific instruction.

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

