VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), provides an update with respect to the postposed filing of its annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (together the “Required Annual Filings”).



BIGG previously announced that it expected the Required Annual Filings to be filed no later than May 31, 2020. However, due to continued COVID-19 related delays, BIGG requires additional time and expects to file the Required Annual Filings no later than June 13, 2020.

The Company further announces that filing of its unaudited interim quarterly financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (collectively the “Interim Filings”) will be postponed due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Interim Filings would ordinarily have been filed on or before June 1, 2020, the required deadline set by NI 51-102. BIGG is relying on the exemption adopted by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") and provided in BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("Blanket Exemption Order"), which provides the Company with an additional 45 days to complete its Interim Filings, which includes the following continuous disclosure documents:

the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as required by section 4.4 of NI 51-102; and

the Company's Management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102.

The Company expects to file the Interim Filings no later than July 14, 2020.

As required by BC Instrument 51-515 (Ontario Instrument 51-502, the Company discloses the following:

the Company’s management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until the Required Annual Filings are filed on SEDAR;

other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no other material business developments since April 24, 2020, the date that the Company announced it would rely on the Blanket Exemption Order.

