• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market?

• Who are the key players in the global geospatial imagery analytics market?

• What is the estimated revenue generated by the global geospatial imagery analytics market by segment (application, imaging type, geospatial technology, analysis, deployment model) in 2019, and what will be the estimates by 2025?

• What are the industry trends in the global geospatial imagery analytics market?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to enhance geospatial imagery analytics?

• What are the major opportunities that the geospatial imagery analytics stakeholders foresee?



Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Forecast, 2020-2025

The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.80% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America is expected to dominate the global geospatial imagery analytics market with an estimated share of 42.5% in 2020. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the geospatial imagery analytics market. The U.S government is aiming to explore the potential of commercial small satellites data to enhance its earth science data



The global geospatial imagery analytics market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from the geospatial companies along with government agencies as well as their increasing investment for developing commercial small satellites for geospatial imagery. Moreover, the development of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data and machine learning for enhancing geospatial technologies are some of the factors that may propel the market growth.



Scope of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the geospatial imagery analytics market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segmentation

The geospatial imagery analytics market is further segmented on the basis of application, geospatial technology, imaging type, analysis, deployment model and region.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.



The report also analyzes different applications that include defense & security, government, mining & manufacturing agriculture, energy, utility, and natural resources, insurance, healthcare and others (retail and logistics). In geospatial technology segment, the market is segmented into global positioning system (GPS), geographical information systems (GIS), remote sensing (RS) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



The geospatial imagery analytics market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

The key market players in the global geospatial imagery analytics market include Hexagon AB, L3Harris Geospatial, Digitalglobe, Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), Inc., Google, Trimble, RMSI, Planet Labs, Urthecast Corporation, and Fugro N.V. among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

