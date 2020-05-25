New York, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772590/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on cryptocurrency mining hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of mining pools, increasing number of product launches, and growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware. In addition, rising popularity of mining pools is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes



The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is segmented as below:

By Product

• ASIC

• GPU



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing popularity of ICOs as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth during the next few years. Also, use of clean energy to mine cryptocurrency, and market capitalization will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cryptocurrency mining hardware market covers the following areas:

• Cryptocurrency mining hardware market sizing

• Cryptocurrency mining hardware market forecast

• Cryptocurrency mining hardware market industry analysis"





